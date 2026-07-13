NEW PODCAST | Baynna Ep. 6: Rolla Selbak رولا سلباق

Baynna بيننا

Welcome to Baynna Potcast, where Palestinian life simmers in one pot: journalism, culture, food, resistance. A diary told by those of us in exile and those holding steady, from Palestine, Turtle Island, and beyond. Tune in for stories from the people living them, unfiltered and seasoned with our own hands. We cry without apology, laugh like there's nothing left to lose, serve love with every cup of شاي بالنعنع. (Fair warning: we argue about cooking recipes. It gets heated.) You leave with something warm, a plate, a memory, a reason to stay. So تفضل, sit down. The world is burning and we are still here. كل الحب، xoxo

Welcome to Baynna Potcast, where Palestinian life simmers in one pot: journalism, culture, food, resistance. A diary told by those of us in exile and those holding steady, from Palestine, Turtle Island, and beyond. Tune in for stories from the people living them, unfiltered and seasoned with our own hands. We cry without apology, laugh like there's nothing left to lose, serve love with every cup of شاي بالنعنع. (Fair warning: we argue about cooking recipes. It gets heated.) You leave with something warm, a plate, a memory, a reason to stay. So تفضل, sit down. The world is burning and we are still here. كل الحب، xoxo