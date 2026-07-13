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NEW PODCAST | Baynna Ep. 6: Rolla Selbak رولا سلباق

Eman Mohammed's avatar
رند's avatar
Eman Mohammed and رند
Jul 13, 2026

In this episode, we discuss Hollywood’s complicity in the Zionist genocide against the people of Palestine, and its role in manufacturing consent for our ethnic cleansing. We dismantle the propaganda machine that has spent decades dehumanizing Palestinians, Arabs and BIPOC to justify settler colonial violence.

Recipe post tomorrow: Sayadia (fish and rice), Rolla’s favorite.

Due to summer travel and unstable internet connections, we experienced some technical difficulties. We apologize for the lower audio quality in this episode and appreciate your understanding.

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