NEW PODCAST | Baynna Ep. 1: What We Forgot to Survive

Palestinian Molokhia, Gaza edition

Yes, it’s green, calm down.

Share

Ingredients

500g molokhia, fresh if you have patience, frozen if you have bills and a schedule

1 whole chicken, cut up

1 onion, halved

3 to 4 bay leaves

6 cardamom pods

1 cinnamon stick

Salt and black pepper

Enough water to cover everything

For the garlic situation:

5 to 8 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tablespoon ground coriander and/or parsley

1 green chili, optional but spiritually recommended

Olive oil

To serve:

Rice

Lemon

Confidence

About fresh vs frozen Molokhia, let’s be honest

If you’re using fresh molokhia, congratulations! You have time. You will sit there plucking every leaf from every stem like you’re in a 1950s village scene. Then you chop it so fine.

Or you pulse it in the processor because you like having fingers and you’re not trying to lose one to tradition.

If you’re using frozen, like Rand, respect. Frozen molokhia is the diaspora MVP. It is already chopped. You drop it straight into the broth and move on with your life.

No shame, we are surviving habibi, not auditioning for a documentary.

Step 1: The broth

Chicken in a big pot+ Onion, bay, cardamom, cinnamon, salt, pepper. Cover with water.

Bring to boil then lower to simmer. Let it cook until the house smells like someone just yelled, “Yalla, dinner!” If it foams, skim the foam, don’t be lazy.

Take out the chicken and keep the broth. That broth is your base, your inheritance, your argument with anyone who says this is “just soup.”

Step 2: The green drop

Add the molokhia to the hot broth.

If frozen, don’t fully melt it. Just drop it in and stir like you’ve done this before.

If fresh, make sure it’s chopped fine enough that you’re not chewing leaves like a salad gone wrong.

Lower the heat and cook on low, Molokhia does not like aggression. Hard boiling turns it bitter and stringy, we dont want that. We need to keep it calm.

Stir gently and watch it thicken into that famous texture people either love or pretend to hate until they go back for seconds.

Step 3: The garlic moment

Heat olive oil in a small pan, then add crushed garlic. Golden, not burnt.

Add coriander+ chili. The smell will travel through the house and suddenly everyone remembers they were hungry.

Pour the sizzling garlic into the molokhia. It should hiss, if it doesn’t hiss, you rushed it.

Stir once then turn off the heat.

Step 4: Serve

Rice in bowl+Molokhia on top. Chicken on the side or shredded in. Squeeze lemon like you mean it.

Eat (Sahteen) صحتين Say “I’m full” while taking more.

Final note والله

Whether you plucked every leaf by hand or opened a frozen bag like a responsible adult, molokhia is molokhia. It’s thick, it’s garlicky, it stains your spoon green, and it survives every border you cross.

صحة وهنا

Leave a comment

Share