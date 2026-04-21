NEW PODCAST | Baynna Ep. 4: Meet Afeni

Baynna بيننا

This podcast is the behind the scenes of journalism from Palestine, the US, and the rest of this world, a diary told by Palestinians in exile. It’s about how stories become headlines, and the truths that rarely make it there: survival, grief, laughter, and resistance, till liberation and beyond.

Why tune in? Because you’re done with parachute journalism. Because you want stories from the people living them. Because we cry without apology, laugh like there’s nothing left to lose, and serve you love with every cup of شاي بالنعنع.

You step into our grief and leave with a plate of something warm, and a truth you won’t forget. So تفضل، sit down. The mic is on, the world is burning and we are still here.

كل الحب،

xoxo

This podcast is the behind the scenes of journalism from Palestine, the US, and the rest of this world, a diary told by Palestinians in exile. It’s about how stories become headlines, and the truths that rarely make it there: survival, grief, laughter, and resistance, till liberation and beyond. Why tune in? Because you’re done with parachute journalism. Because you want stories from the people living them. Because we cry without apology, laugh like there’s nothing left to lose, and serve you love with every cup of شاي بالنعنع. You step into our grief and leave with a plate of something warm, and a truth you won’t forget. So تفضل، sit down. The mic is on, the world is burning and we are still here. كل الحب، xoxo