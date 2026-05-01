NEW PODCAST | Baynna Ep. 5: Céline Semaan, Slow Factory.

RECIPE : Roz ma’ Dajaj | Lebanese Chicken and Rice

A Lebanese mama-approved dinner with personality, a little dramatic, a little playful, topped with toasted nuts because we like our comfort food crunchy and our egos modest. The rice refuses to clump (it learned manners in the south), the chicken remembers every spice, and it arrives at the table like an auntie who warmly nags, “Did you eat?”

This dish will be short on time, long on character.

For the Rice (The Foundation, handle gently)

2 cups basmati rice, rinse until the water runs clear, soak 15–20 minutes if you’re the patient type, then drain

3 cups hot chicken stock (or water + 1 chicken bouillon cube, stock gives real depth)

2 tbsp olive oil or ghee (سمنة بلدي if you have it)

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped (yalla, let the water flow)

3 garlic cloves, minced (if you don’t smell faintly of garlic afterward, did you even try?)

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp baharat or mixed allspice (improvise, this is a guideline, not a treaty)

1/2 tsp turmeric (for that warm, hopeful gold)

1 tsp salt (adjust, seasoning is a conversation)

Pinch black pepper

Optional: 8–10 saffron threads soaked in 1 tbsp warm water (tiny luxury, big mood)

For the Chicken (The Main Declaration)

4 bone-in chicken thighs (or thighs + drumsticks), skin on if you consent to decadence

2 tbsp olive oil or ghee

1 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon (yes, savory cinnamon, respect tradition)

1/2 tsp paprika or Aleppo pepper (smoky warmth)

1 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp black pepper

Optional: 1 cup diced tomato or 2 tbsp tomato paste diluted (for body and brightness)

For the Finish (The Little Things That Win Arguments)

1/3 cup slivered almonds and 2 tbsp pine nuts (or whatever nuts you can afford), fried in butter or oil, non-negotiable crunch

2 tbsp butter (optional, for finishing silk)

Fresh parsley, chopped (remove stems or don’t, I honestly don’t think it makes a difference)

Lemon wedges to cut through the comfort

Method (How to transform impatience into dinner)

Prep & safety notes: have a thermometer handy (chicken is safe at 165°F / 74°C). Drain soaked rice well so you don’t add extra water.

Step 1, No pale-looking chicken

Pat chicken dry. Mix 1 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp black pepper, 1 tsp cumin, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp paprika, rub over chicken. Heat oil in a heavy, wide pot over medium-high. Brown chicken 4–5 minutes per side until golden. Remove and set aside. (If using the tomato option, add the diced tomato or diluted paste now and sauté 1–2 minutes to loosen fond.)

Step 2, Build the rice base

Lower heat to medium. Add 1–2 tbsp oil if needed. Sauté chopped onion until soft and translucent (6–8 minutes, a fine time to sing or vent). Add garlic and cook 30 seconds. Stir in cumin, baharat, turmeric, salt, and pepper, cook 30–60 seconds until fragrant. Add drained rice and toss to coat in the spiced oil for 1–2 minutes.

Step 3, Combine and simmer (Do not be the person who lifts the lid)

Nestle the browned chicken pieces on top of the rice. Pour in 3 cups hot stock so it just covers the rice (if your rice was soaked and drained, this volume is correct). Drizzle saffron water if using. Bring to a gentle boil, then reduce to the softest simmer. Cover tightly and do not lift the lid, this is a law. Cook 20–25 minutes until rice is tender and chicken reaches 165°F / 74°C. If using a whole chicken or larger pieces, adjust time and ensure internal temp.

Step 4, Rest and finish (The Necessary Pause)

Remove from heat, keep covered and let rest 10 minutes. This lets steam finish the job. Gently fluff rice with a fork and fold the chicken juices through. Stir in 1–2 tbsp butter if you want silk.

Step 5, The Presentation (YALLA)

Mound rice on a large platter, crown with chicken pieces or spread shredded chicken over the top. Scatter toasted nuts (see below), that crunch is punctuation. Sprinkle parsley, offer lemon wedges, and serve.

Nuts: Toasting (non-negotiable)

Heat 2 tbsp butter or oil in a small pan over medium. Add slivered almonds, stir constantly 2–3 minutes until golden. Add pine nuts last, they burn faster. Remove immediately.

Serving notes

Serve with plain yogurt or cucumber-yogurt (laban wa khyar) to cool the palate.

Simple tomato-cucumber salad with lemon and olive oil (or fattoush) makes a bright companion.

Reheats well: add a splash of stock when warming to revive the rice.

Quick tips

Rinsed rice = separate grains. Do not skip.

Soaking basmati 15–20 minutes helps fluffiness but drain well.

Browning chicken buys you flavor in spades, don’t fake it.

Use hot stock when adding to rice so the simmer starts fast.

If the rice isn’t done but liquid is gone, add 2–4 tbsp hot stock, cover, and continue low heat 3–5 minutes.

Leftovers: pack nuts separately until serving to keep them crunchy.

Why make this?

Because it’s simple, insistently tasty, and the kind of meal that makes a house feel like a home.

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