Daftar

Daftar

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Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
2h

Every stitch in their fucking clothing and boots and gun belts, done by every fucking Eichmann to keep ICE Gestapo going, that's the racket. The vans they deploy. Their mortgages and their fucking GPs and anyone servicing these cunts, man, dirty dirty capitalism and that Faustian bargain.

It takes a capitalist army to feed and clothe monsters. Families and churches .. ... The lot of them are complicit.

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