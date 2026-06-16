This is an update to the previously published guide, Which Companies Are Linked to ICE?

The US government is accelerating its violence against migrants and racialized communities, skyrocketing forced separations and profiting from a booming industry of detention and surveillance. The US hasn’t slowed its expansion, it has just modernized its reach. But targeted community resistance is successfully fracturing the foundations of this system.

CSI Aviation remains one of the largest contractors for deportation and removal flights, securing hundreds of millions, and in some periods over a billion, in new obligations. CoreCivic and GEO Group continue to dominate private detention, reactivating facilities, converting warehouses, and profiting from per-bed payments as enforcement ramps up. Palantir Technologies deepens its role in data analytics and tracking tools that make these operations possible long before agents reach a doorstep.

Other Fortune 500 and logistics firms, including Amazon, AT&T, FedEx, UPS, and defense contractors like General Dynamics and L3Harris, maintain contracts that keep this vile ecosystem running. Many of these companies are deeply intertwined, As Palantir works with Amazon Web Services for cloud infrastructure, GEO Group subsidiaries handle monitoring tech, and logistics giants like FedEx and UPS often overlap with broader defense and government supply chains.

Some boycotts and sustained protests have produced results. Avelo Airlines ended its ICE deportation flight contract in early 2026 after public campaigns, petitions, and local organizing at key hubs. These victories matter because they show that naming companies, refusing normalization, and applying consistent pressure can make partnerships costly and uncomfortable, even distupt and end it completely in many cases.

Institutional investors and banks financing these firms have also faced scrutiny, with varying degrees of policy shifts and divestment actions.

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How Everyday People Can Make a Dent

The system relies on invisibility, it thrives when it moves around like a ghost, it benifts from the darkness and thrives on silence. Naming these contractors repeatedly, and without letting the conversation drift, continues to matter and make an effect that makes the system spend even more funds on propaganda and shutting down. dissent. Boycotting ICE means disrupting the flow of money and legitimacy that sustains it, it works effictively and thats why the powerful and rich want you to belive otherwise.

For the everyday person in the US, real leverage starts small but scales through persistence:

Consumer choices: Cancel Amazon Prime, switch away from AT&T or Verizon where possible, avoid FedEx/UPS for non-essential shipping (use USPS or local alternatives), and steer clear of hotels known to house ICE agents or contractors. Divest from 401(k)s or investment funds holding CoreCivic, GEO Group, or Palantir stock when you have options.

Amplify and organize: Share verified contract details (from USAspending.gov or watchdog reports) on social media, leave informed reviews, and start conversations at work, school, places of worship, or union meetings. Ask institutions you’re connected to like your employer, university, pension fund, or local government, to cut ties or demand transparency.

Target the links: These companies don’t operate in isolation. Pressure parent networks, suppliers, and financiers. Employee petitions, shareholder actions, and local protests at corporate offices or retail locations have already shifted behavior in past campaigns.

Build community power: Support mutual aid networks, know your rights efforts, and sanctuary policies that reduce reliance on the deportation machine altogether.

Pensions, workplace plans, and institutional investments remain key leverage points. Where you have access in tech, logistics, education, faith communities, or local government, ask the direct question: Is this institution enabling ICE, and what can we do to stop it? They can avoid answering but they cant lie and if they do, they’ll only dig their hole deeper. Let the system implode.

Dear reader, silence is still a choice. Money is still leverage. No matter how removed you think you are, no matter how pale your skin might be, they will come for you. The machine does not discriminate when it expands, it only hungers for more.

May the money dry up before another body is taken, and may our refusal be louder than their force.

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