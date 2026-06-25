Daftar

Daftar

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Tamara Fox's avatar
Tamara Fox
12h

Devastating 💔 I remember every one of these losses and hold the children and their loved ones in my heart.

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Rose's avatar
Rose
13h

It is a beyond imagination brutal Palestinian slaughter holocaust never seen human history! Nuremberg Now!

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