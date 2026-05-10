Eman Mohammed

Bray Beach Front, Ireland — Sunday, May 10th, 2026 | 2:14 PM | 12°C | Wind: Aggressively Irish

Gaza Beach, Palestine — 4:14 PM | 24°C | Wind: Carries the smell of smoke and salt

I used to think my moral compass was set to “very concerned.” Then I started scanning barcodes like I was defusing bombs. It started with coffee, then shampoo. Then, in a moment of peak existential dread, I realized my dishwashing soap was on a boycott list. Fine. I switched to the cheapest Aldi generic brand, the one with the suspiciously cheerful lemon mascot and a name that sounds like a rejected IKEA product. “Surely,” I told myself, “discount fairy dust isn’t funding anything.”

Guess what? It was. Or rather, the supply chain looped straight into a manufacturer tied to PepsiCo’s broader corporate web. I stood in aisle six, holding a €1.49 bottle of “Lemon-Fresh Dish Detergent,” and slowly accepted that modern capitalism is just a game of corporate Russian roulette where the bullets are quietly funded by your grocery receipt.

This isn’t a boycott, my love. Boycotts imply you’re making a weekly, conscious effort. This is cancellation. We’re not just avoiding certain products, we’re systematically purging complicit corporations from our daily existence. Why? Because they’re not just bankrolling atrocities, they’re also maximizing profit by selling you ultra-processed, gut-ruining, dopamine-hijacking sludge while charging premium prices for “artisanal” air. If you’re lazy (like me), overwhelmed (like all of us), and just want to buy groceries without needing a PhD in supply chain ethics, this guide is for you.

1. The Three-Second Shelf Stare

Walk up to any product and read the label. If it has more than seven ingredients you can’t pronounce, or if the parent company sounds like a Bond villain front (“Global Synergy Holdings Ltd.”), put it back. Laziness is your ally here. You’re just conserving brain cells.

2. The App That Does the Thinking for You

Download a boycott/cancellation tracker. Like “No Thanks”, “Boycat”,“Belzamesh” or use disoccupied.

Let it scan while you zone out, pretending to compare avocado prices (too expensive and never ripe enough). When it buzzes like an angry wasp, nod and pick something else. You’re not lazy, you’re delegating. Like a CEO, but for groceries.

These apps don’t just say “skip this.” They explain exactly why you’re boycotting, no “trust me, bro” bs. They’ll even drop ethical alternatives on a silver platter. Being the overachiever I am, I cross-check with ingredient-scanning apps too. Plot twist: when a shampoo promises “glowing, radiant hair” just because it’s vegan, it’s usually lying. The €0.99 basic one or hair soap? Yeah that’s your new best friend. It actually cleans your hair, won’t strip your scalp, and doesn’t require a moral spreadsheet to use.

3. The Generic Brand Gambit

Assume everything with a plain white label is safe. Then verify it anyway (use the app). Because if Aldi’s “Lemon-Fresh” taught me anything, it’s that corporate supply chains are like Russian nesting dolls made of shell companies and legal loopholes. You think Coca-Cola wouldn’t make anything healthy? You’re correct. That’s why they bought a company that does, called “Honest.” If you are into junk beverages or a gym rat, they want your money either way and they know that rebranding costs so they buy other people’s hard work and gladly cash your paycheck.

4. The Subscription Purge

Cancel anything that auto-renews and has a parent company you’d need a spreadsheet to untangle. Yes, even the streaming service that recommends documentaries you’ll never watch. Your wallet and your conscience will thank you. Bonus: you’ll finally read that book gathering dust.

5. The Coffee Shop Deflection

Order black. Ask where the beans come from. If they say “house blend,” switch to tap water. If they actually name a farm or co-op, tip well. You’re not being difficult, you’re just strategically thirsty.

6. The Snack Aisle Survival Protocol

Assume every bag of chips is owned by three different hedge funds. Pick the one with the most boring packaging. Bonus points if it looks like it was designed by a 1990s graphic designer who gave up mid-layout. Health tip: if it doesn’t promise “extreme crunch,” it’s probably less processed.

7. The Household Items Reset

Ditch the branded cleaning sprays, laundry pods, and air fresheners that smell like “Ocean Breeze” Switch to vinegar, baking soda, and the kind of stubbornness that comes from realizing you’ve been paying €6 for scented water. Your lungs will thank you, so will your bank account.

8. The Social Media Mute Button

Unfollow influencers who unbox “must-have” gadgets from companies you’ve just cancelled. Replace them with accounts that teach you how to mend socks, fix a leaky tap, or grow cherry tomatoes in a windowsill. Productivity: 10%. Moral clarity: 100%.

9. The Group Text Pressure Cooker

Send your friends a screenshot of the cancellation list with one line: "Who's helping me find toilet paper that doesn't fund an occupation?" Suddenly, you're not lazy! you're a community organizer. You'll get five replies with helpful tips, one person who sends a meme, and another who asks if bamboo counts. That's democracy in action.

10. The Acceptance Phase

Realize you'll never get it 100% right. You'll slip. I'm 38, have been boycotting since I turned 14, and I still manage to accidentally fund the machine. Because capitalism is a bitch. You'll buy the wrong thing. You'll stand in front of the Kinder Bueno shelf, pouting like a toddler who just remembered the game is rigged. And that's fine.. Cancellation isn't about perfection, It's about direction. Every time you choose differently, you're voting with your wallet, your attention, and your quiet refusal to look away. It's passive resistance, we can do that, can't we?

Now, the humor ends here. Nothing is light or funny about genocide. I remind myself of that every time I stand in front of that Ferrero Rocher shelf. Every time I scan a barcode and feel that familiar pit in my stomach. Every time I have to unlearn a lifetime of convenient ignorant consumption. This isn’t just about avoiding complicit companies. It’s about refusing to fund a system that trades human lives for quarterly earnings, that markets health-harming, profit-optimized products while bankrolling violence, displacement, and mass killings.

We’re not just boycotting anymore. We’re straight-up cancelling. Not out of spite (okay, maybe a little), but out of sheer necessity. Because when corporations profit from suffering and then gift-wrap it in shiny, cute packaging with a smiling mascot, the most radical thing you can do is stop buying their shit.

And yeah, it can feel exhausting. But honestly, so is existing in this timeline.

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