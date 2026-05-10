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Mashad's avatar
Mashad
3h

Alhamdulillah, it is much easier where I live (Northern Nigeria), for years I have been buying exclusively local brands with no outside affiliation.

Everything from detergent,soap,cleaning product, locally sourced coffee, rice, pasta, oil except olive oil which is from Lebanon)...and all the veggies and fruits straight from the farmers market.

People here are so industrious, lots of side hustles with people making snacks for sale in their own kitchen.

You have to be resourceful in order to live in my country.

Government isn't going to assist in any way, shape or form.

I'm grateful for living here.

In our local supermarket branch I even had the joy of seeing a Zionist Israeli woman being escorted off the property....for smoking inside the supermarket 🫩

That's the least of their crimes, nonetheless it was satisfying to see an immediate expulsion.

From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free 🤲🏽✊🏽🫂

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Vicky's avatar
Vicky
2h

It can be difficult to boycott global companies. I’ve researched, stopped buying coffee from global chains and buy it from local traders I

I buy my books from independent book sellers.

I did use Amazon a great deal and now buy direct from traders website and not Amazon itself

Anything I have to buy in bulk ie cat food I do buy on Amazon

I call this baby steps

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