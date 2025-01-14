Daftar

لأن منشور خالتك على فيسبوك، مهما طال، يظل ناقصًا عن نصف الحكاية. ولأن العناوين البراقة غالبًا ما تُخفي الحقيقة أو تُفرغها من معناها. هنا تصلك يوميّاتي من صحفية فلسطينية شهدت الاحتلال وأعوانه، وعاشت التفاصيل، ورأت الحزن عن كثب، واحتفظت بالضحكة رغم الخراب، وتمسكت بصمود لا ينكسر.

هذا ليس سردًا موجزًا ولا تزيينًا لوقائع جامدة، بل محاولة لصون إنسانيّتنا وكرامتنا في كل صورة وكلمة. هو مساحة نبني فيها مجتمعًا يتذكّر، ويرفع رأسه عاليًا، ويرفض أن يمنح العالم فرصة للنسيان.

فأهلًا بك، اقترب، واقرأ، وكن جزءًا من الحقيقة. الجميع مُرحّب به.

كل منشور يظل متاحًا للقراء لمدة أسبوع، ثم يُحفَظ في الأرشيف المخصّص للمشتركين.

Because your aunt’s Facebook post? Yeah, it’s missing a few chapters. Those shiny headlines? They either hide the truth or water it down on purpose. Here, you get my diaries straight from someone who’s lived it, who’s seen the grief, the stubborn laughter, and the resilience that refuses to die.

This isn’t about cold facts, it’s about holding on to our humanity and our pride in every photo, every word. It’s about building a community that remembers, stands tall, and refuses to let the world forget.

So come through, listen close, and be part of something real. Everyone’s welcome.

Each post is available to all readers for one week, then archived for subscribers.

