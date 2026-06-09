Daftar

Daftar

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I. Rida Mahmood's avatar
I. Rida Mahmood
2h

I cannot begin to imagine how agonizing it must have been for you to revisit that horror in order to write about it and share it with us. Thank you for having the courage to do so. I am deeply grateful that you did.

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clara's avatar
clara
2h

❤️❤️‍🩹 In Solidarity and rage

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