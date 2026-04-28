Daftar

Daftar

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AllMediaLie's avatar
AllMediaLie
1d

The moment he went quiet after his volunteers were killed by the zio animals and how he paraded around a presidential medal, I knew Chef Andres was a happy accomplice. He can go fuck himself.

Reply
Share
Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
2d

Psychosis of Whiteness. The Sodomites of Israel have the fucking world lobotomized and/or habituated to the Jewish State of Rape Murder Hate Theft Maiming Starvation.

In the U$A of Israel, they are now promoting full veterans' benefits for those who murdered in the IDF as long as they are "citizens".

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/bullshit-jobs-deplorables-in-the

An all-encompassing, insightful and wry look at living in a racist world, by a leading black British voice in the academy and in the media. Take a step through the looking-glass to a strange land, one where Piers Morgan is a voice worth listening to about race, where white people buy self-help books to cope with their whiteness, where Boris Johnson and Donald Trump are seen by the majority of the population as 'the right (white) man for the job'. Perhaps you know it.

All the inhabitants seem to be afflicted by serious delusions, like that racism doesn't exist and if it does it can be cured with a one-hour inclusion seminar, and bizarre collective hallucinations, like the widely held idea that Britain's only role in slavery was to abolish it. But there is a serious side too. Black and brown people suffer from a greater number of mental health difficulties, caused in no small part by living in a racist society. Society cannot face up to the racism at its heart and in its history, so the delusions and hallucinations it conjures up to avoid doing so can only best be described as a psychosis, and the costs are being borne by the sons and daughters of that racist history.

https://www.lse.ac.uk/lse-player/the-psychosis-of-whiteness

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eman Mohammed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture