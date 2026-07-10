Daftar

Daftar

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Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
11h

Beautiful writing.

The millions of Jewish backed soldiers are working to Gazafy the world. Millions of tech workers, and Tomahawk assemblers and propagandists and oligarchs and average citizens globally who follow the dictates of their Judaic led Goyim monsters, Eichmanns one and all. Faustian Bargain? 9 circles of Hell.

Kinetic warriors are just the top of the Talmudist Spear.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/remember-the-good-old-days-when-nuclear?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=5i319

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Clifton Eldridge's avatar
Clifton Eldridge
11h

Jack Rivers middle east report 🤔 Max Blumenthal Aaron mate' Jeffrey Sachs John mearsheimer

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