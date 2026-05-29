The “Epstein Class” is not just one man or a single scandal. It is a ruling elite. It is a gilded network of billionaires, oligarchs, arms dealers, tech tycoons, and political influencers who operate above the law. They move between private islands, elite circles, intelligence agencies, and global power centers. They traffic in impunity through financial crimes, sexual exploitation, or war profiteering. Their power depends on permanent conflict, endless profit, and the suppression of anyone who threatens to expose their machinery.

Francesca Albanese has become a direct threat to this class. By meticulously documenting how corporations and elites are profiting from Israel’s system of apartheid, ethnic cleansing, and what she called an “economy of genocide,” she is pulling back the curtain on their lucrative arrangements. That is why they want her silenced through sanctions, smears, travel bans, and frozen assets.

Francesca Albanese’s Exposé: The Corporate Profiteers

In her landmark July 2025 report From Economy of Occupation to Economy of Genocide, Albanese mapped how a vast network of companies has transformed Israel’s illegal occupation into a highly profitable enterprise. She identified dozens of major corporations, with a supporting database of over 1,000 entities, deeply embedded in sustaining apartheid and the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Among the key companies she highlighted are major technology and surveillance giants providing AI targeting, cloud infrastructure, and biometric systems used in military operations, including Microsoft, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Palantir Technologies, IBM, Hewlett Packard (HP), and Meta. In the arms and defense sector, she named contractors supplying weapons, drones, fighter jets, and munitions such as Lockheed Martin, RTX (Raytheon), Boeing, Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and Leonardo. For construction and heavy machinery used in settlement expansion, home demolitions, and infrastructure of displacement, the report points to Caterpillar, Volvo Group, and HD Hyundai. Financial institutions financing Israeli bonds, banks, and the occupation economy include BlackRock, Barclays, and BNP Paribas. Other notable sectors involve tourism and real estate companies like Airbnb and Booking Holdings that profit from illegal settlements, along with various energy and logistics firms enabling the blockade and military sustainment.

Albanese has been clear: “For some, genocide is profitable.” While Gaza was devastated, the Tel Aviv stock exchange soared, and these corporations reaped massive gains.

The Broader Epstein-Class Network

Beyond the listed companies, this class includes billionaires and oligarchs who fund pro-Israel lobbying efforts, political campaigns, and media influence operations designed to shield Israel from accountability. Many of them overlap with circles that have faced scrutiny for elite-level exploitation and protection networks. They view Albanese’s work and the broader movement for Palestinian rights as an existential threat to their system of power, profit, and impunity.

This is why sanctions were imposed on her so quickly after her corporate complicity report. It was never really about “terrorism.” It was about protecting an economy built on occupation and endless war.

The message they are sending is simple, expose our profits, name our companies, and we will try to destroy you. But they keep miscalculating. The more they attack her, the clearer it becomes who they really are.

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