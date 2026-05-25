The sound of scissors cutting through fabric echoed in the small room at Shikma Prison. Cold metal brushed Zohar’s hair as the female Israeli guard snipped away. Zohar stood completely still, refusing to remove her hijab. When the guard finished, the grey fabric lay in pieces on the floor.

Zohar Chamberlain Regev was born in Kibbutz Kfar HaHoresh,established on land in historic Palestine, near Nazareth, to a secular Jewish family. She grew up inside the system that took our land and keeps the genocide raging in Gaza. For most of her life, she was an atheist. She never believed in Judaism as a religion, it was only her culture.

Photo courtesy of Freedom Flotilla Coalition

In 2004, she left occupied Palestine, refusing to be complicit in the ethnic cleansing of our people. She lived first in Germany, then in Spain. And spent time in Bethlehem among Palestinians. Around 2022, she decided to convert to Islam. It was a personal choice, a spiritual path that matched her long fight for justice. She started wearing the hijab and married a Muslim man.

Her family was not religious and had no issue with Muslims, but they had questions and fears. Her mother worried that Zohar would distance herself from them. Her father believed religions only separated people. Zohar explained that Islam respects Judaism and Christianity, honors the prophets, and can bring people together. Acceptance came gradually. It grew stronger after her marriage, when her Muslim mother-in-law encouraged Zohar to stay close to her own mother and maintain strong family ties. This respect for parents impressed her family deeply.

Her activism against the siege on Gaza started years before her conversion. Since 2008, she has joined efforts to break the siege. In Spain, she helped coordinate the (Rumbo a Gaza) campaign. She served as a leader on the (Zaytouna-Oliva), the Women’s Boat to Gaza, which Israel seized in 2016. She was the boat leader on the Al-Awda during the 2018 Freedom Flotilla mission. For many years, she sat on the Freedom Flotilla Coalition steering committee. Her participation in the Global Sumud Flotilla was only the latest chapter in a long record of sailing toward Gaza.

Israeli forces kidnapped her and more than 400 others in international waters off Cyprus. They dragged everyone onto a prison ship, where they beat and tortured them. They carried out strip searches inside metal containers, forcing activists to kneel with their heads lowered to the ground while blasting the Israeli anthem. Only days later did they deport most of the Europeans, Americans, Turks, and Arabs back through Turkey. But they kept Zohar.

They moved her to Shikma Prison without charge. The accusations were absurd: illegal entry into Israel, unlawful stay, and attempting to breach the siege. Never mind that she is an Israeli citizen. Never mind that they abducted her from international waters and forced her onto their territory. Her lawyer, Hadeel Abu Saleh of Adalah, condemned the treatment and called the charges absurd.

A video went viral showing Itamar Ben-Gvir taunting the detained activists. It showed them kneeling, hands tied behind their backs, foreheads on the ground, while the Israeli anthem played loudly. Israel wanted us to see it. The activists returned wearing grey prison uniforms. They showed purple bruises and broken bones, at least thirty needed hospital treatment immediately. Reports spoke of more than fifteen cases of sexual harassment and rape by Israeli soldiers. They released the others in this condition on purpose, It was a message to the world: Challenge us, and your own governments will not protect you.

Zohar was held for longer than everyone else. Israel extended her detention with no immediate charges. Just more time in their hands.

On May 21, 2026, the Ashkelon Magistrate’s Court released her after she was forced to sign a 5,000 shekel guarantee. She must report to police when called and stay away from Gaza for 60 days. Her lawyers, including Hadeel Abu Saleh, are still fighting the charges. The others were all deported by then.

“I think the only thing that can change, is enough people who realize that when we fight for justice, we fight for our own rights. Its not something we do for the Palestinians, we do it for ourselves.”

She stood there as they cut her hijab. She wrapped the pieces around her neck, looked her jailers in the eye, while they failed to do the same.

They fear her because she proves conscience has no borders. She holds an Israeli passport, yet she rejects the identity imposed by the Zionist state. She moved from secular Jewish culture to Islam not to escape her past, but to find a deeper path for the same values she always held: justice, dignity, and solidarity.

As the genocide in Gaza continues under siege and bombs, Zohar’s story cements the nature of this struggle. It is not some “conflict” between religions or peoples. It is a fight between those who commit genocide and those who resist injustice and fight for freedom.

The Zionist occupation fears even one woman who says “enough.”

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