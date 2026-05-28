On Tuesday, the Trump administration slapped Francesca Albanese back onto the sanctions list. You know exactly who she is: the UN Special Rapporteur with the nerve to document the genocide in Gaza and dare to call it by its name.

This came just days after a federal judge blocked the original sanctions, ruling that you can’t simply freeze someone’s bank accounts for speaking uncomfortable truths. But the administration appealed, secured a stay, and, just like that, Albanese is blacklisted again.

The violation is deliberate and vicious. She is banned from entering the United States. Any assets she or her family hold there are frozen. Americans are prohibited from any dealings with her. The goal isn’t hidden, they want to break her financially, isolate her professionally, and silence a voice that refuses to be muted.

Since 2022, Albanese has been the UN’s eyes and ears on the ground in occupied Palestine. She has meticulously documented the atrocities of the Zionist occupation, pressed the ICC to investigate Israeli officials for their genocidal statements, and called out the companies profiting from apartheid and ethnic cleansing. That is why the Zionist state and its complicit partners, from Gaza to Sudan to Lebanon, are desperate to shut her down.

The U.S. calls this “lawfare” and accuses her of supporting terrorism, all while pouring weapons and diplomatic cover into Israel’s actual campaign of terror. It is a shameless inversion of reality. Neither the U.S. nor Israel recognizes the ICC’s jurisdiction, precisely because they fear an honest verdict. So instead of facing accountability, they punish the woman holding up the mirror.

Judge Richard Leon saw through the charade. In the lawsuit brought by Albanese’s husband and daughter, he issued an injunction, calling the sanctions what they are, blatant retaliation for criticizing Israel. The Trump administration responded by appealing, securing a stay, and reimposing the sanctions anyway, ignoring the UN’s clear position that Albanese enjoys diplomatic immunity and that these measures are illegal.

This isn’t just about one woman. It’s a warning shot to every human rights defender, every journalist, and every scholar, document the crimes of our ally, and we will ruin your life.

But here’s the part they miscalculated: Francesca is still working, still speaking, still refusing to bend. And so are we.

This is the pattern now, unconditional U.S. support for Israel at all costs, even if it means shredding international law and criminalizing the truth. They’re counting on us to grow tired, to look away, and move on.

Governments often underestimate the power of the people they claim to serve. They mistake silence for surrender and believe sanctions and smears can erase what has been written in blood. But their arrogance blinds them.

We have a saying in Arabic: الحق يعلو ولا يُعلى عليه (Al-haqq yaʿlū wa lā yuʿlā layh)

Truth rises above all, and nothing can rise above it.

The game isn’t rigged, it’s owned. And the owners are all on the same guest list.

Leave a comment

Share