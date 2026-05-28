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Vicky
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ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTIING

The US government has issue with Francesca because they do not like that she is documenting a Genocide and telling the world about Gaza and Palestine. It’s easier to “punish the messenger” than acknowledge Genocide and that Israel is breaking EVERY rule of war and committing horrendous human rights abuses with the complicit support of both USA/UK and most of the Western World

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