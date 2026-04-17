Daftar

Daftar

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Rashid Ebrahimkhan's avatar
Rashid Ebrahimkhan
3h

I always knew that the colonialists Empire builders and those genocidal apartheid supporters, settlers land grabbers in US, UK, Europe steal everything from the People they are trying to dominate and eradicate. They steal the culture and our food and call it their own in order to ENRICH themselves. Why are they the ones that control ALL the financial institutions and the MEDIA, the Epstein class and AIPAC drug barons and those who are hooked by AIPAC and the paedophiles barons who have a hold on the paedos so that they can blackmail them. Look who are Trump financial supporters. They are one and the same. Criticise them -and Israel then they call you Antisemitic!

These crazy psychopaths should be dealt with , call them out boycott them wholesale.

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Abu Alya's avatar
Abu Alya
4h

لسه ما قدروش عالشطة

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