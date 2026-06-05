When the world watches Gaza burn under relentless bombardment, many ask who is dropping the bombs. Yet few grasp the extraordinary lengths to which Israel has gone to recruit fighters from abroad, including Ukraine. These foreign passport holders are deployed across multiple fronts, helping to flatten entire neighborhoods, rape Palestinian hostages, terrorize their families, and sustain an occupation built on displacement. Israeli propaganda tirelessly presents this as a noble defense of its people, but the reality reveals a system that actively exploits the vulnerabilities of other nations’ sons and daughters to fuel its colonial expansion.

A striking statistic occasionally surfaces in discussions about the ongoing genocide, roughly 3,200 to 3,900 Ukrainian citizens currently serve in the Israel “Defense” Forces (IDF).

For outside observers, this often sparks a geopolitical curiosity about why are they fighting for Israel instead of Ukraine? But for Palestinians enduring the relentless destruction of our homeland, the focus cannot remain on the curiosity of their motives. The urgent reality is how these individuals are being systematically absorbed into the machinery of our oppression.

These volunteers are not merely passive victims of circumstance. While they are undeniably exploited by the Israeli state, they have made an active choice to become enforcers of the occupation.

Israel’s military model relies on a constant influx of bodies to sustain its demographic dominance and war machine. To achieve this, it targets jewish communities, offering a predatory bargain to Jewish Ukrainians fleeing war and seeking an easy fresh start at the expense of Palestinians.

The zionist state dangles refuge, citizenship, and financial incentives. Through programs for “new immigrants” and “lone soldiers,” the IDF provides housing stipends of up to 1,800 shekels a month, rental subsidies of 1,050 shekels, and 100 percent exemptions on municipal taxes. For Ukrainian refugees specifically, the Zionist state hands out immediate cash grants: 2,300 shekels for a single Ukrainian, 2,900 for a couple.

But this “refuge” comes with a blood price. The implicit, and often explicit, cost of this safety is mandatory military service. Israel uses the desperation of displaced people, offering them a spot in the oppressor’s ranks in exchange for their labor in the military, all while continuing to displace the indigenous population.

While alive, these recruits are rewarded for their complicity with material perks that elevate their standard of living as they enforce the occupation. But the moment they are killed, the illusion of their value vanishes.

Take Staff Sgt. Michael Tyukin who came from Ukraine in 2020 and chose to wear the IDF uniform. He was 21 years old when he was killed by a drone attack in southern Lebanon in May 2026. When he died, his life was reduced to a brief, easily ignored mention in the obituary section of a local newspaper. A few lines of text, and then he was forgotten.

This is the reality of fighting for a settler-colonial project. They are bought with material perks while they pull the trigger, and the moment they die, they are granted nothing more than a fleeting footnote in the local press. They are not mourned as tragic figures. They are simply replaced by the next recruit willing to take the payout.

While it is tempting to frame these soldiers as merely “caught in the gears” of a bureaucratic compulsory system, we must reject this softening of reality. Exploitation by the state does not erase individual agency.

When a Ukrainian dons the IDF uniform, they are actively choosing to become a tool of the occupation. They choose to stand at checkpoints in the West Bank, choose to raid Palestinian homes, and choose to drop bombs on Gaza and Lebanon.

The trauma of their own displacement does not grant them immunity from the trauma they inflict on Palestinians. To accept the privileges, salary, and protection of the occupier is to accept full complicity in the genocide.

Ukraine knows the horror of bombed cities, shattered infrastructure, and displaced families. You would think that surviving such trauma would inoculate a person against inflicting it. Instead, some of those who fled the destruction of their own homes have chosen to replicate it on ours.

Israel’s profound moral bankruptcy lies in its ability to weaponize the trauma of one displaced people to justify the ongoing displacement of another. It takes those who have known the fear of the bomb and turns them into the ones dropping it.

Understanding why these Ukrainians are in the IDF, lured by state incentives, dual citizenship, or ideological alignment, does not excuse what they do.

We will not offer absolution to those who choose the uniform of the occupier. They were presented with a choice, and they chose to become the boot on our neck. As the world wakes up to the reality of this genocide, we will hold every single one of them accountable for that choice..

Share

Leave a comment

Sources

PRM.ua (Ukrainian Independent News): “More than three thousand Ukrainian citizens serve in the Israeli army.” (February 2026). Documents the official figure of 3,210 Ukrainian citizens actively serving in the IDF, placing them among the top demographics of foreign-born soldiers.

Ynetnews: “Not obligated, but committed: Lone soldiers who choose Israel every day.” (Late 2025). Reports on the annual influx of roughly 1,300 new “lone soldiers” joining the IDF, with a significant portion arriving specifically from Ukraine, Russia, and France.

Garin Mahal & The Michael Levin Lone Soldier Program: Official organizational guidelines on “Lone Soldier Benefits.” Documents the exact financial compensation provided by the state, including the 1,300 to 1,800 NIS monthly housing stipends, the 1,050 NIS monthly rental subsidy, and the 100% exemption on Arnona (municipal taxes).

Israeli Ministry of Aliyah and Integration: State guidelines on the “Absorption Basket (Sal Klita)”benefits for new immigrants. Verifies the immediate cash grants handed to new arrivals, including 2,300 NIS for a single immigrant and 2,900 NIS for a couple.

Olim Haifa : Local absorption center guidelines detailing the elevated base salaries for combat lone soldiers (up to 2,578 NIS).

The Jerusalem Post: Ongoing coverage on the integration, deployment, and casualties of Ukrainians in combat brigades, including profiles of soldiers like Danil Esterkin in the Golani Brigade, highlighting their use in high-casualty ground maneuvers.

The financial figures cited in this article are drawn directly from the published benefit structures of the IDF’s Lone Soldier (Hayal Boded) department and the Israeli Ministry of Aliyah and Integration. The casualty and demographic data are sourced from official IDF statements released to Hebrew media (Haaretz, Ynet, Times of Israel) and verified by regional outlets like The Media Line and PRM.ua.