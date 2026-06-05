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Twitch85's avatar
Twitch85
4h

Right now after reading this IDGAF if Ukrainian wins the war with Russia. And as far as all those European countries? Fuck them big time ! Anyone who supports Israel 🖕.

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Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
4h

It is because Zionism has been fully integrated into Judaism that the IDF can be seen wearing "Third Temple™" badges. Yet it is this melting down of Zionism into the core Judaic ethos that no one dares to talk about.

I will try to do just that, in the briefest possible manner.

In its very early days, Zionism's primary aim was to replace Judaism with a newly formed Jewish secular nationalist narrative — to transform the Jews from a "religious group" into a "national identity," a folk associated with a soil, "a people like all other peoples," to quote Herzl.

However, from the 1930s onward, Zionism found itself in an unfolding battle with Judaism. Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook, the chief rabbi of Palestine in the 1930s, was initially an opponent of the secular Zionist agenda; however, he was quick to see the potential in the Zionist pioneers' ideological commitment. He decided to integrate their idea of Eretz Yisrael into his own Judaic teaching.

What we witness is basically an emerging battle between Judaism and Zionism. As it happened, Judaism won, a lot because Zionism saw the end of its historical mission in "bringing along a Jewish state" (1948). Zionism was replaced by "Israeliness" — the attempt to bring about a newly formed Hebraic culture. But Israeliness didn't have a chance to survive a dialectic battle with Judaism. As the battle unfolded, Israeliness was just a few years old ‘revolutionary spirit’ , while Judaism enjoyed the maturity of being 3,000 years old.

One of the most interesting and significant turning points of this battle is the Israeli interpretation of the 1967 IDF’s victory. While that war was won largely, if not solely, by Labour Zionism's offspring (kibbutznik pilots, paratroopers and tank commanders) — people who were devoted and still believed in the replacement of Judaism with a secularist Hebraic "national socialism", most Jews around the world, Israel included, perceived the victory as a miracle, i.e., a "divine intervention."

Ten years after '67, the Likud party won the election and has been leading Israel ever since. During the time the Likud Party has been at the helm, Israel quickly shifted from a Jewish state (a state of the Jews) into a Judaic state (a state guided by Judaic law).

Zionism, if it means anything anymore, has been fully integrated into the Judaism of the Jewish State — which is the Judaism of Rabbi Kook. Ben Gvir and Smotrich are graduates of Rabbi Kook's yeshiva. They follow his legacy. The West Bank settlement movement followed Rabbi Kook's legacy adequately.

Jewish forceful sects like Chabad, which were skeptical about Jewish nationalism and Zionism in the early days of the Jewish State, changed their spots completely following the 1967 Israeli military victory.

The Gaza catastrophe and the Greater Israel ideology are all preached by Rabbi Kook's religious teaching. Except for the Satmars — one Judaic sect that opposes the philosophy of Rabbi Kook and mount to 1% of world Jewry, the whole Judaic world has adopted Kook's Eretz Yisrael fetish.

Sadly, tragically, and also dangerously, this exact historical evolution from Zionism into crude Judaism is the one very thing the Jewish left, Jewish academia, and Jewish solidarity activism are there to conceal.

They want you to think that it is "settler colonialism," "apartheid," Zionism — basically everything except the most obvious Jewishness of the Jewish State. -- Gilad Atzmon

+--+

My rant.....

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/antisemitism-june-8th-1967-uss-liberty

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