I called my aunt in Gaza today. She didn’t answer for the third time. The relief hit so fast it shamed me. I put the phone down and pressed my hands flat on the table just to stay upright. All year I’ve been making the same empty promises, things will get better, we’ll heal, the family will come back together, the kids will meet each other one day. I broke every one of them, not by choice but by distance. By not being able to pull anyone out when I was safe in exile, or provide them with food when my fridge was full. I didn’t rescue a single person. I watched them burn and called it survival. I even called it endurance. I called it anything but what it was.

My aunt forgets a lot now. The weeks she went silent on the phone. Then the weeks she was hallucinating from hunger. She remembers my absence though. The heartbreak sits between us every time we talk. I get it. I would forget too if I could.

She won’t show me her pain but she talks easier with my mother. She doesn’t keep asking her to be strong. I still do.

I have watched the dignity get stripped from my mother, my aunt, the children, and the grandchildren, until what’s left is hard to look at or recognize. I barely wrote about them before. I was still hoping they’d last long enough for me to write about their return. In July 2025 their last house was hit, not directly but as collateral damage. The neighbor’s place was flattened first. My aunt’s grandchild and his mother were killed right in front of her. There was no recovery after that, and the family just broke more.

My mother was already in Turkey by then. My younger aunt in Cairo. The one in Gaza stayed. Left behind. Now the cousins fight about whose fault it is, who had money and didn’t share, who lost more. That’s what genocide does, it turns the people still alive against each other instead of against the occupation. I never wanted to put that on paper. I’d rather have stayed quiet than show my family tearing at itself. But the distraction works. The ones who make it out end up feeling like they betrayed everyone else.

I blame Israel. And only Israel. If my aunt dies of hunger, I blame Israel. If my mother doesn’t survive being displaced, I blame Israel. If the kids carry the damage for the rest of their lives, I blame Israel. If I lose one more person and feel foreign among my own people, I blame Israel. If the phone stays dead longer than I can take, I blame Israel. If a child is killed in front of his grandmother because the house next door got hit first, I blame Israel. If my family turns on itself because surviving turned into a competition, I blame Israel. Even if I open the cupboard and find we have run out of salt: I blame Israel.

That grief makes life clearer. Israel’s main commercial ports, Haifa and Ashdod, sit on the Mediterranean. Almost everything that reaches the occupation by sea has to come through the Strait of Gibraltar, the narrow passage between Spain and Morocco that links the Atlantic to the Mediterranean. For a long time this was just one of several routes, but now that changed.

The Houthis in Yemen shut down most traffic through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb and with that, Israel’s southern port at Eilat was effectively finished. Then Iran restricted the Strait of Hormuz, cutting another major path for ships linked to Israel and the United States. What remained as a reliable sea corridor was Gibraltar.

Spain refused complicity in the genocide and restricted the use of the American bases at Rota and Morón, which sit on the northern side of the Strait of Gibraltar, blocking the transit of weapons to Israel through its ports and airspace. That refusal disrupted the supply chain that the US depends on to keep the occupation armed, and Washington did not tolerate it. Instead of pressuring Israel to stop the slaughter, the United States leaned harder on Morocco, an Abraham Accords partner that signed a joint military plan with Israel in 2026. By positioning a compliant ally on the southern side of the strait, the United States secured a partner that can monitor the corridor and keep the weapons flowing while Spain is punished for saying no.

The exchange became visible in late July when tens of thousands of people, mostly young men, crossed from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, where nearly a hundred drowned. Spanish intelligence believes Morocco did not orchestrate the surge but deliberately stood back and let it happen, then used the chaos to reignite its claims over Ceuta and Melilla.

Weeks before the crossing, Trump criticized Spain at a NATO summit for refusing to join the US-Israeli assault on Iran, warning, "They are not behaving nicely, but they will learn." As the crisis peaked, Israel’s UN ambassador Danny Danon openly mocked Spain’s emergency, telling them to explain why they still hold colonial enclaves in Africa instead of lecturing Israel.

Analysts explicitly linked the surge to US and Israeli officials inciting Morocco to retaliate against Spain for its arms restrictions and its support for Palestinian human rights. Within twenty-four hours the United States reaffirmed Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, a territory whose indigenous Sahrawi population has been denied self-determination for decades. Morocco does not need formal ownership of Ceuta or Melilla to matter. Those military and intelligence ties already give it real control over the southern side of the strait.

The Moroccan migrants who drowned and the Sahrawis whose claims were set aside are not side effects and definitely not isolated events. They are part of the cost of keeping the remaining supply lines open while Gaza is starved and bombed. To the Israeli occupation and its genocidal ally, they’re collateral damage.

None of this is distant policy to me. It is the machinery that decides whether my aunt eats, whether the phone ever rings, whether more of us disappear. The same system, the same source, the same settler colonial project that has been erasing us for decades and is still erasing us now.

What I know is simple and ugly. The governments arguing about ports, bases, and sovereignty are the ones keeping the weapons flowing while the genocide continues. Most people never get shown that part. But you know now. The phone is in your hands too. Decide whether you will keep calling or keep quiet.

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