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JennyStokes
4h

I am in S. France.

Our Emperor without clothes has withdrawn Spain from the Shengen agreement. This means that when we go to Spain in October we have to take our Passports and god knows what else to enter Spain.

Screw the EU

Bomb Israel.

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