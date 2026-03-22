Daftar

Daftar

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cassandra Cares Too Much💗🇨🇦's avatar
Cassandra Cares Too Much💗🇨🇦
16h

This. 🙌💗⛓️‍💥

Reply
Share
Gladwyn d'Souza's avatar
Gladwyn d'Souza
15h

Take a page from Iran, “Become ungovernable through independence.”

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eman Mohammed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture