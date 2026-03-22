Listen.. Iranian missiles are slamming into Telaviv. The Strait of Hormuz is choking the life out of global oil flows. The 2026 war is in its fourth week, and the world is burning.

But up in their glass towers, on their private islands, in their underground bunkers paid for with our tax dollars and their blackmail files, the Epstein class is not strategizing victory, they are terrified.

These are the same untouchable predators who flew on the Lolita Express, who partied on Little Saint James, who own both political parties, both sides of every war, and every central bank that prints the money to fund the slaughter. The billionaires, the ex-presidents, the Hollywood moguls, the tech overlords, the “philanthropists” whose names are redacted from the flight logs but still haunt every leaked document. They thought endless wars were just profitable chess moves, profitable for them, deadly for us. They thought they could always hide behind the next false flag, the next “national security” lie. But now.. now the mask is ripped off.

As Iranian ballistic missiles streak across the sky and American-Israeli jets turn Iranian homes to “targets”, these creatures are realizing something primal: this war is not going according to their script. Their supply chains are snapping, because their hedge-fund empires are bleeding billions as oil spikes past $150 a barrel. Their private jets are grounded by no-fly zones and insurance cancellations. Their “diversity” boards and ESG scams look ridiculous when the real world is on fire.

Worst of all, the public is waking up. The same public they spent decades gaslighting, censoring, and harvesting is starting to connect the dots between endless slaughter in the global south and the same names that keep appearing on every list that “disappears.”

They are scared because they know: if this war drags on, if the body bags pile up, if the economic pain hits the American and European heartlands hard enough, the pitchforks will finally turn toward the real enemy, not the Iranians, not the Lebanese and not the Palestinians, but the parasites who engineered every “conflict” for profit while trafficking children in the shadows and laughing about it.

Great! Let them sweat.

Now here is how we make their lives unendurable. Not with violence, that’s what they want, an excuse to lock us down harder. No. We hit them where they are weakest: their illusion of invincibility.

1. Starve Their Machine

Every corporation they own, every brand they control, boycott it mercilessly. Cancel your subscriptions. Delete their apps. Shop local, buy second-hand, use cash. Their wealth is built on our endless consumption. Cut the artery now. Its really simple, when you withdraw your money from their banks, you are joining the resistance.

2. Flood the Information Battlefield

Their greatest fear is sunlight so post the flight logs. Post the court documents. Post the names that never get touched no matter how many times they surface. Use every platform, no matter how small, every comment section, every meme. Make “Epstein didn’t kill himself” look like child’s play. Make their children’s schools, their country clubs, their Hamptons estates radioactive. They hate exposure more than bullets. The activists in Washington knew this when they projected truth onto the bridge: The Files Aren’t in Iran.

3. Vote Like Your Civilization Depends on It

Because it does. Primary every single politician who has ever flown with them, dined with them, or taken their filthy money checks. Demand leaders who will audit the Fed, seize their offshore accounts, and drag the entire network into military tribunals. The war has shown us their grip is not iron, it is glass. Shatter it at the ballot box. But do not stop there. Build power outside their systems, don’t trap yourself inside the two parties myth.

4. Refuse Their System

Pull your money from their banks. Grow your own food where you can. Build parallel economies. Every act of self-reliance is a dagger in the heart of their control grid. They need you dependent. Become ungovernable through independence. When Gaza builds tunnels to survive the siege, they are teaching us how to breathe underground.

5. Never Let Them Forget

Every time a missile lights up the night sky over the complicit countries, remind the world who profited from the last twenty wars and who will profit from this one if we let them. The Epstein class doesn’t fear Iran. They fear an awakened populace that finally sees them as the common enemy of humanity. Weaponize memory. Archive everything, just like I do. When they try to bury the truth, we dig it up louder.

They are scared right now because the war they thought they could control is exposing the rot at the center of everything. Their private security details are bigger, their panic rooms more crowded, their therapists busier than ever.

Keep the pressure on, make their nightmares real.

The war rages, but the real war, the one that ends their reign, is the one we wage every single day with truth, refusal, and unrelenting memory.

They tremble because they know: this time, we might actually win because for the first time, the people are fighting harder than ever.

They kill our babies to weaken us with grief, but they forgot that people who lost everything, fear absolutely nothing.

I know what victory looks like, It isn’t missiles falling. It isn’t files released. It is a world where children are not currency or collatorel damage, where borders are not weapons, and where the red carpet does not cover the rubble.

The Epstein class is shaking. Let them shake harder till they fall. Stay focused and dont let them distract you.

We are the ones who will build what comes next.

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