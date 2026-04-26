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Crystal S's avatar
Crystal S
2d

It will continue to happen until people stop allowing them to treat all lives that aren’t Israeli or billionaire donors as expendable. They are not immune. They create a distraction or “incident” and expect everyone to believe the stupid story while they continue to actively commit their war crimes with no accountability. To think that our democracy does not have a recourse or check when it comes to a compromised puppet as President. We continue to expose the corruption and no accountability. We continue to accept his explanations as fact when they’re lies coming from the mouth of an Israeli puppet. As long as we allow them to remain in positions that affect the rest of us, this will continue. The press allowed these monsters and their evil to grow and those that attempted to offer accountability are always targeted, especially by their own coworkers that are happy to lose friends if it gives them ratings and money. No one can control a wild evil monster. Stop attempting to control the chaos machine and just end it. Stop giving the tyrants exactly what they want, which is deniability using the press to continue to push their idiotic narrative.

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Jim S.'s avatar
Jim S.
1d

Wonderful writing, Eman. Imperial Boomerang in full effect. Generally, I use the apartheid & human shield narratives, but the press is absolutely the same. The event is an atrocity, as so many others.

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