The White House Correspondents’ Dinner last night was supposed to be a masterclass in selective memory. Instead, it became a masterclass in timing. Bad timing, cinematic timing. The kind that makes reality feel like it hired a screenwriter who forgot the genre.

Roughly 2,600 people gathered under chandeliers to celebrate “press freedom.” This year, the administration skipped the comedian. No sharp jokes, no roasting the powerful, just a mentalist, because nothing says fearless journalism like a carefully neutral magic trick. And then, before the illusion could settle, gunfire.

Around 8:35 p.m., shots rang out near the venue. The Secret Service moved fast, evacuating the president and clearing a room that contained a significant portion of the U.S. government. Guests ducked, tables were abandoned, and the carefully managed script collapsed into confusion. A lone gunman, we are told, with one agent injured. The language arrived almost instantly, fully formed: “incident,” “in custody,” “under investigation.” The dinner will be rescheduled, because even gunfire in America is treated as a scheduling conflict. The president suggested the show should go on. Of course it should. The same system that absorbs an event like this, files it down into process, and promises clarity later, is the same system that normalizes the violence it claims to condemn.

This is not about simultaneity. It is about method.

Days before, in a different time zone and a different universe of consequence, a sequence was being recorded in southern Lebanon. Zainab Faraj and Amal Khalil were driving toward al-Tayyiba. A car ahead vanished under an Israeli missile. There was no warning, only impact and death. The two journalists kept moving for a few seconds, searching for cover, because that is what you do when the sky becomes a weapon. That’s when Amal’s car was hit three meters away. Fire and smoke poured into the air while Zainab pulled her colleague from the wreckage and dragged her toward a nearby garage. Israel had tracked them, and the strike was not over. Zainab recalls the vivid memory of Amal embracing her as a shield to protect her, while her back was melting by the heat of the explosion. Exhausted, burnt, and bleeding, she whispered that she needed to sleep. “Do not leave me alone,” she said. Life went dark for both of them as the ambulances approached, only to be blocked by Israeli Occupation forces. A second impact threw Zainab outside while Amal remained trapped. Hours later, Zainab was pulled from the rubble, Amal was not.

This is not an isolated incident, this was crime is a method, it happened during the so called “ceasefire”. Similarly, in Gaza, at least 262 journalists have been killed by Israel since October 2023, the deadliest period for the press ever documented. The Committee to Protect Journalists describes it as the most systematic targeting of reporters it has ever recorded. The mechanics, across testimonies and reports, follow a consistent pattern: a strike, the rush to help, obstruction of medics, and frequently a second strike. The term “double-tap” exists because this vile method exists, whether acknowledged or not. It is engineered to ensure no survivors and no eyewitnesses.

The same system that turns a ballroom into a controlled narrative within hours also allows a journalist’s car to be tracked, struck, and struck again while rescuers are impeded. One is called an incident; the other, a military assault. Both come with statements, investigations, and language designed to deliver no accountability.

Memory returns me to the World Central Kitchen staff who know this script. In April 2024, seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen were targeted and killed by Israel in Gaza. Their vehicles were marked, their route coordinated with the Israeli military, their uniforms clearly visible. The IOF called it a mistake, and of course an internal investigation followed. No one was held accountable. The meals to Palestinians stopped, but the system that executed the staff did not.

Look at the sequence again. A silent missile. A car pursued. A direct hit three meters from a witness. Rescuers moving under fire. A second strike that turns shelter into a tomb. This pattern is recorded across clips, testimonies, and ambulance logs. The ritual phrase “we will investigate” arrives polished and familiar, buying time for the narrative to settle before facts can disrupt it.

Political spectacles and mainstream media do not cause these strikes, but they shield them. While attention fixes on a disrupted dinner, the system that enables repeated war crimes keeps running. Weapon supply chains move on schedule. Diplomatic cover is renewed. Media language flattens sequences into manageable terms: “clashes,” “tensions,” “unrest.” Neutral words for outcomes that are not neutral.

That is how impunity survives, not with a bang, but with a statement we are expected to digest.

As living proof, just last month, José Andrés’ organization, which bled under Israeli strikes, supplied meals to armed settlers in the West Bank. The photos were captioned with a story about a building hit by Iran: no one killed, no one injured, yet the World Central Kitchen still moved to aid the settlers. That is what impunity does to a system. It rearranges who is fed, who is seen, and who is left out.

This record does not ask for your grief. It asks for your refusal. Look closely. Name the supply chains. Stop funding the stage. The machinery runs on attention and compliance. Withdraw both. No conclusion. Just the leverage.

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