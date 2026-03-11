A statement circulates, attributed to Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich: “International law does not apply to the Jews. This is the difference between the chosen people and the others.”

The sentiment echoes a pattern of documented rhetoric. Smotrich has publicly stated that “there are no Palestinians, because there isn’t a Palestinian people,”dismissing an entire population as a “fictitious” invention. He has called for a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank to be “wiped out” after violent settler attacks. And in August 2024, he asserted that blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza “might be justified and moral” even if it causes two million civilians to die of forced starvation.

These are not stray remarks from the political fringe. They reflect an ideology that has been voiced openly, repeatedly, and from within the highest levels of Israeli zionist government. It is the same logic that permits the bombardment of hospitals and schools, the seizure of land, the designation of safe zones that become kill zones. It is the framework that treats Palestinian life as conditional and Jewish supremacy as divine mandate. When law applies only to some, violence against the rest becomes administration. More so, it becomes inevitable.

Early this week, reports emerged that Smotrich’s son was wounded in the ongoing Israeli assult on Lebanon.

A young settler, like so many others, sent to fight a genocidal war manufactured by the ideology his father articulates. The machine consumes its own.

Whether he lives or dies is not the point. The point is that he went to kill. The point is that Smotrich, who declares international law irrelevant to Jews, still relies on that law to shield his own when it suits him. The point is that the ideology he champions does not distinguish between Palestinian children and Lebanese, Iranian, Yemeni, Syrian ones when the bombs fall, it only distinguishes in the telling.

The world watches, some look away. Others name it: genocide, apartheid, ethnic cleansing. The law still applies to us, we document, we testify and we refuse the exception.

And we remember that no one is safe inside a system built on supremacy. Not even the sons of its architects.

