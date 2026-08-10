Daftar

Daftar

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Gian 🔻🍉's avatar
Gian 🔻🍉
14h

Cooking and passing the recipes through generations is an act of RESISTANCE

FREE PALESTINE!

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Corina's avatar
Corina
14h

Wonderful writing. Thank you.

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