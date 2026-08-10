There is a sound Gaza makes at five in the morning that doesn’t exist anywhere else. Boats’ engines, small ones buzzing through the sea port. The fishermen heading out before the sun, while the water is still grey and quiet. My mom says Tata used to stand at the window and listen to them go, the way you’d listen to a song you half remember its lyrics.

Sayadieh is that sound, cooked down into a pan. It’s not a complicated dish. Fish, onions, rice, salt, garlic and cumin. No turmeric and no cinnamon. Tata’s seasoning was restrained, especially with fish. If you overdid it she’d look at you the way she looked at people who put too much salt in the soup, with pity, mostly, and a quiet “yooo.”

Her sister was displaced to Cairo after the 1948 Nakba. She often recalled her saying:

“ما بنكره الا الصحن الفاضي و عجم الزيتون” “We don't dislike any food but the empty dish and the olives pits.”

She memorized the Sayadieh recipe from her. The onions take forty minutes and the fish has to be fried in its own time. The rice has to steam under a lid you are not allowed to keep lifting. And somewhere in all that waiting the dish stops being a recipe and becomes a small act of faith. That the sea will give. That the onions wont burn. That someone will sit down and eat and feel, for twenty minutes, like nothing is being taken away from them.

Two doors down her place in Gaza, her neighbor’s husband Abu Majed fished the waters off Gaza before the occupation turned the sea into a “controlled zone.” He brought her a kilo every Friday, carried in a pan wide enough to feed the stairwell. Tata often customized her recipe by watching her neighbor Em Majed prepare her fish. She asked questions that she camouflaged up as casual comments. “Mm, your rice is very dark today, what did you do different.” Her neighbor knew exactly what she was doing, so she taught her, the way you teach when you don't need to announce it. Just cook, let her watch, answer the questions hidden in comments.

When Tata made it for the first time and added a little extra cumin, Em Majed noticed, said nothing for three days, and then mentioned it every week for the next decade.

Tata judged the recipe by taste and refused to decorate it. She put the pan in the middle of the table, or on a mat on the floor if there were too many people, and yelled yalla. That meant the chatter was over. You sat, you ate, you reached across each other. Her neighbors were farmers, so there were no individual portions unless you were sick or small, in which case they'd set aside a plate and look slightly offended that you needed one.

The fish was البلطي or البوري (Tilapia or mullet.) Whatever the مسمكة had, whatever was cheap and fresh and still smelled like sea water. Not salmon، never salmon. Tata did not go adventurous. She did not “try something new.” She used the fish the sea gave her and the sea gave her white-fleshed, meaty, honest fish with more flesh than bone. If you brought her a fillet she’d look at it like you’d handed her a personal insult wrapped in foil.

Sayadieh became one of her favourite recipes, she made it while the occupation sat on the roof of Al-Zaharna. I mean that literally. Israeli soldiers on the top floor and the roof, guns, boots, the whole architecture of occupation pressed down on the residential building like a hand on a chest. The sea was a few streets away. The fishermen still went out every morning. But the water kept shrinking under the Israeli occupation. Three nautical miles, six, three again. Boats fired on and fishermen kidnapped for floating in a sea their grandfathers had fished for generations.

Tata didn’t talk about it in speeches. She talked about it in dinner, everytime the fish is more expensive because of the IOF assaults. She made less Sayadieh on the months the news from the port was bad. She made no Sayadieh when a fisherman she knew had his boat confiscated. She made it on Fridays, when the engines still went out but fewer came back. She never said, “I am cooking as resistance.” She said, “The onions are almost ready, set the table.” Same thing. She just didn’t use the vocabulary.

Recipe

(Serves 4 to 6. Or 3 Palestinians and one friend who keeps getting invited back because Tata decided they were family now.)*

The fish: 800g–1kg fresh البلطي (tilapia) or البوری (mullet), or a similar white, meaty fish. Whole is best but if you must use fillet, it has to be thick, not thin, sad, translucent slabs that dissolve in the pan. More flesh than bone, that’s the rule.

No salmon. I cannot stress this enough. Do not “elevate” it. Tata used what the sea gave her, and the sea gave her white fish, and that was correct.

Salt+cumin

Oil for frying. Enough that the fish sizzles the moment it touches the pan. If it doesn’t sizzle, it’s not ready. Wait a bit then try again.

Onions and rice:

4 large onions, sliced into half-moons. Yes, four, this is not a suggestion. The dish is built on them, don’t mess it up. The rice gets its brownish colour from the caramelised onions and nothing else.

2 cups short-grain Egyptian rice. Round grain. Tata’s grain.

Water, enough to submerge the rice (roughly 3 cups, but Tata judged by eye and by the way the liquid sat over the rice, about a knuckle above. I’ve tried to convert that into a measurement. You’re welcome!)

4–5 cloves garlic, minced or crushed

2 tsp cumin

A hint of Arabic spice blend (baharat). A hint. Not a handful. Tata pinched it between two fingers and dropped it in like she was seasoning a secret. If you can taste it strongly, you’ve used too much.

Red spicy pepper

Dried red spicy pepper, ground. Tata would grind it herself, coarse, and scatter it over half the dish. So the people who wanted heat reached for that side, and the people who didn’t ate the other. No one argued, it was democracy by pepper*

Lemon wedges.

The Method

Slice all four onions then get your widest, deepest pot. Pour in the olive oil, add the onions, a pinch of salt, and set the heat to medium-low. Now you wait.

keep stirring every few minutes. They’ll go from white to pale gold to amber to a deep, almost brown sweetness. The edges will catch and that’s good. because that’s where the colour comes from and where the rice will get its brown. If they stick, a small splash of water, scrape the bottom, and keep going. Give it thirty to forty minutes, do not rush this and do not turn the heat up. If you do, you will get bitter, pungent onions and a flat dish, and you will have to live with that.

When the onions are the color of dark honey and your kitchen smells like something warm, mix all of them with the rice. Not half, not some set aside. All of them, folded through the dry rice until every grain is coated and stained. Then add the water, the garlic, the cumin and the salt. Stir gently. Bring it to a boil. Let it roll for a minute, then drop the heat to the lowest it goes, put the lid on, and walk away for 35 minutes.

While the rice steams, fry the fish:

Season the fish with salt and cumin. Heat oil in a frying pan over medium high until it shimmers. Lay the fish in and let it fry undisturbed for three or four minutes until the underside is golden and crisp. Flip only once to cook the other side. You want the skin crackling and the flesh just cooked through. Remove and set aside.

Now the burying! This is Tata’s move and it’s the thing that makes it hers. Take half of the fried fish and bury it in the rice. Push it down gently, but keep it close to the surface. Not too deep. Not at the bottom. Just under the top layer, so it steams into the rice and gives the grains its flavor while it softens. The other half stays out so it can remain crispy. You’ll add that on top at the end.

When 25 minutes has passed, add the crispy fish to the top and cover again. Let the whole thing steam together on low heat for five minutes.

When it’s done, take it off the heat. Then lay the remaining crispy fish on top. Scatter the ground red pepper over one half. Set lemon wedges around the edges and bring the whole pan to the table.

Things You Should Know

The spice is restrained. Cumin, garlic, salt, a whisper of fish spice (or not.) That’s the palette. If you add cinnamon or allspice or seven different things, you’re making a different recipe and Tata would look at you with that quiet disappointment that was worse than any shouting.

The buried fish is not a mistake. It’s not “wasting” good crispy fish by sinking it into rice. It’s flavor going into the grain.

Gaza’s fishermen make this dish under conditions I need you to sit with for a second. The Israeli occupation restricts their fishing zone randomly and without notice. The IOF fires on their boats, confiscates their equipments, kidnaps them for going “too far” into water that has been theirs for centuries. This recipe was kept alive by people cooking under siege, and under the sound of drones. When you make it, you’re holding something they refused to let go of.

Make it on a Friday. Burn the onions the first time try again.

Sahten (صحتين) May your table be full and your water be yours.

xoxox

Free Palestine 🇵🇸

Leave a comment

Share