In May 2026, the United Nations formally added the Israeli occupation to its blacklist for sexual violence in conflict. The report details systematic rape, gang rape, and sexual torture used against Palestinian hostages in Israeli concentration camps, including forced nudity and abusive strip searches designed to break their spirit.

This designation comes as domestic data reveals a staggering rate of impunity, 81 percent of sexual assault cases in Israel are closed without indictment. In 2025 alone, the Israeli military received 2,420 complaints of sexual misconduct from within its ranks. Only 10 percent were investigated by police. The rest were buried in internal disciplinary channels that rarely lead to criminal charges.

The Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel handled over 51,000 cases last year. Eighty-one percent were closed without indictment. Investigators cite “lack of evidence” or blame the survivor. Complaints about non consensual intimate images doubled between 2022 and 2023, meeting the same silence.

For the fourth consecutive year, reported cases have risen while the closure rate remains stubbornly high. Despite attempts by the Occupation’s Justice Ministry to dispute the figures with manipulated statistics, the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel (ARCCI) confirms that 81 percent of cases were again dropped without indictment in 2023, late 2024, and 2025.

We have watched the Israeli state weaponize Jewish women throughout the genocide and hostage exchanges. It is no surprise that it discards them when assaulted by the very same occupation forces that oppress Palestinians.

Israel operates as a market where billionaires invest in killing and surveillance, selling these tools to governments worldwide. Its loyalty is not to its settlers. It is a prototype for colonial violence, a death cult that profits from misery like any mercenary group.

An Israeli woman walks into an Israeli police station. She gives evidence, she endures the rape kit and the interrogation, then her case vanishes. The perpetrator is rarely investigated. As the Zionist state protects its enforcers first, even when the victim is one of their own settlers.

The state closes files on Jewish women to protect its hierarchy while it uses sexual violence against Palestinian women, men and children to enforce its rule, both acts serving the armed apparatus so that impunity functions as policy rather than failure, and until the occupation is dismantled survivors will continue to be erased by design.

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