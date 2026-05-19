Daftar

Daftar

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The counter-intuitive 🐿️'s avatar
The counter-intuitive 🐿️
12h

Is a truly psychotic anti-life death cult (Israelis). On one hand they butcher animals belonging to Palestinians, and on the other hand they train European dog breeds to torture and rape Palestine detainees.

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1 reply by Eman Mohammed
cmdr cool's avatar
cmdr cool
13h

no one can stand up to these murderous ZIONIST

why?

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