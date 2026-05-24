Some recipes arrive with noise. This one arrives quiet, like my grandmother herself.

Fatima, known as Um El Hakam, Mother of Wisdom. That was her nickname among her friends and community, the woman people went to when life got stuck and needed untangling without drama. Born in 1914, she was 34 when her family was thrown out of their home in 1948 by Zionist mobs.

She made kibbeh in large batches and distributed it freely to the neighborhood. My mother would shake her head: “Yamma, that’s a lot of work!” Tata would just smile, adjust her slightly longer skirt (proper liberal Muslim style, covered when it mattered, free enough to breathe, no hijab, definitely no mini skirts), whisper a soft “yooo” if the moment felt heavy, and keep feeding whoever showed up.

She lived in Al-Zaharna building in Gaza, where the Israeli occupation forces sat on the roof and top floor like unwanted tenants who owned the sky. They turned daily life into a low-level pressure cooker. Still she cooked like generosity was the one thing they could never occupy.

This is her Kibbeh, the stuffed, fried Palestinian version. Golden crispy shell outside, warm spiced meat and pine nuts inside. Not the sad dry kibbeh from whole foods. This is the one that made people beg her to cook even when she was already exhausted. Small, perfect almond-shaped bites of memory that disappear fast because no one can eat just one.

She didn’t learn it from books. She learned it watching her Lebanese mother from Saida, repeating, and getting gentle corrections. Slightly adjusted from the Lebanese style. “The shell can’t be too thick or it stays raw inside.” “Don’t rush the frying, patience, like waiting for better days,” she would say.

My grandmother didn’t believe in measuring cups. Everything was measured by hand: fingers, palms, and that classic move where she’d trace an invisible square on her palm like she was outlining the perfect kibbeh shell in the air.

So, being the generous and highly charitable soul that I am, I actually looked up the measurements, cross-checked them with online recipes, and turned it into proper quantities. For someone who’s probably the worst at math in the entire family tree, this is basically an Olympic gold medal in mathematics.

Ingredients (Makes about 20-25 pieces, enough for a generous family or sudden guests)

For the outer kibbeh shell (the crispy golden armor):

2 cups fine bulgur (the fine one — coarse will make it fall apart)

400-500g lean ground beef or lamb

1 large onion, blended smooth (no chunks)

1–2 tsp salt

1 tsp baharat/allspice

1 tsp cumin

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp black pepper

Fresh or dried mint (Tata approved the dried, Lebanese add it more than Palestinians)

For the filling (the warm, generous surprise):

400g ground meat

2 onions, chopped properly

½ cup pine nuts (toast them right or regret everything)

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp baharat

½ tsp cinnamon

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: sumac or a squeeze of lemon for that extra Palestinian attitude

For frying: Neutral oil (be generous, like Tata with her portions)

How to Make It (With Feeling)

Soak the bulgur in hot water until soft, 15–20 minutes. Drain and squeeze very well. Soggy bulgur is how disasters start.

Mix it with the raw meat, blended onion, and spices. Knead until it feels smooth and cooperative. If it cracks, add a little ice water. Use strength but not fury, Tata’s small hands could tame mountains of this stuff.

For the filling: Heat oil, fry onions till golden and fragrant. Add meat and spices, cook through. Toss in toasted pine nuts at the end, then let it cool completely. Hot filling explodes the kibbeh and we’ve had enough explosions.

Now the fun part: Wet your hands with cold water, then take a small egg-sized piece of shell mixture, hollow it out gently into a thin shell (like making a little American football). Add a spoonful of filling, seal carefully, and shape into a nice oval or ball. Don’t make the shell too thick or it stays raw inside. Too thin and it breaks, yaani balance, habibi. Place on a tray and repeat until you run out (or lose patience).

Heat your frying oil to medium-high (around 170-180°C). Fry in batches, turning until deep golden and crispy, about 5-7 minutes. Don’t crowd the pan or they’ll stick together. Drain on paper towels.

You can air-fry or bake them, but they might come out drier. You’ve been warned.

Serve hot with yogurt, fresh salad, pickles, or just by themselves while telling stories about how Tata fed the whole building even when the roof was occupied.

Notes from the granddaughter who inherited the sarcasm instead of the gentle voice:

If some crack open, call it “rustic resistance” and blame the heat or the moon phase. Still tastes amazing.

Make extra and freeze them raw. They fry straight from frozen.

Too many pine nuts? Never. Too few? We notice.

Vegetarian version with lentils exists, but expect side-eye from the aunties.

This kibbeh outlived the Nakba, occupied rooftops, and every attempt to clear the table. It will survive your frying pan too.

Fry it when memory visits at odd hours. Fry it for Eid, for ordinary Tuesdays, or when you need proof that giving was always our best answer.

Write it down. Mess up the first few shapes then fix it next time. That’s how Um El Hakam’s hands keep working long after she left.

Welcome to Tata’s Kitchen. Next might be her warak enab (grape leaves). Let me know your thoughts + suggestions.

Sahten (صحتين) - may your table be blessed with health.

xoxox

Free Palestine

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