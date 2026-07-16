To anyone living under occupation or watching the daily broadcast of Zionist war crimes, this news is no surprise. The Mossad’s plot to reinstall former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has predictably collapsed.

A July 2026 leak from the Israeli press confirms the plot was not foiled by external resistance. It was dismissed as a pure fantasy by the Zionist “security” establishment from day one.

While orchestrating the ongoing genocide in Palestine and Lebanon, Netanyahu and Mossad Chief David Barnea believed they could casually dismantle another sovereign nation. Their plan was to arm Kurdish militias, march them into western Iran, and parachute Ahmadinejad into power.

The Mossad latched onto Ahmadinejad’s opposition to the Iranian government, deluding themselves that his frustration with sanctions made him vulnerable. They bankrolled his travel and housing, sending operatives to court him in Hungary. The obsession was so consuming that Barnea skipped a security consultation on the genocide in Gaza to fly to Budapest and meet him in 2024. They calculated his lingering popularity made him the perfect figurehead to install after a coup. It is the height of colonial arrogance to assume a former regional adversary would simply entrust his fate to the very entity bombing his nation.

According to the leaked reports, the Mossad dubbed this absurd scheme “Operation Puss in Boots.” Initiated in 2022, the plot reached its final stage when four Mossad agents extracted Ahmadinejad to a safe house in Tehran. Yet the plan collapsed from within after Ahmadinejad rejected their frantic rescue, abandoned the safe house, and reportedly ended up in the custody of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. The very asset they sought to install had refused the occupation’s salvation.

The most telling detail is the panic this delusion caused within the occupation’s ranks. Its intelligence chiefs explicitly warned the plan was unfeasible. Major General Shlomi Binder and Brigadier General Ofir Mizrahi-Rosen documented its inevitable failure. National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi refused to attend the meetings, calling the plot “science fiction” in the leaked assessments. Days before launch, the Zionist military’s Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, ordered it stopped.

Netanyahu and Barnea ignored their own experts, bypassing official votes to push forward anyway.

Unsurprisingly, the plot collapsed after Kurdish militias, well aware of how the U.S. historically abandons its proxies to be massacred, refused to move. According to U.S. reporting, CIA Director John Ratcliffe explicitly dismissed the scheme as a “farce,” and the invasion was canceled.

We already know the Zionist entity is a reckless settler-colonial project. But this leak shatters the Western myth of its intelligence infallibility. The apparatus committing apartheid and ethnic cleansing in Palestine applied this exact disposable logic to a sovereign nation thousands of miles away.

A project built on foundational violence cannot achieve stability; its leaders will only seek new wars to mask their illegitimacy. This failure changes nothing for Palestinians enduring genocide. It merely proves that the Zionist entity’s reliance on imperial backing is a fragile, failing strategy.

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