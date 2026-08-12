Daftar

Daftar

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Walker's avatar
Alan Walker
5h

Thanks for info. This will be the last time that I donate to UNICEF. Not because this scum was feeding info back to his handlers, but UNICEF treated him more leniently whilst under investigation rather than the Izraelis previous accusations of Hamas infiltration. All lies. What do you expect from Zionists.

Reply
Share
Solker's avatar
Solker
4h

They infiltrated everything, corrupting everything. They are the cancer to erradicate.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eman Mohammed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture