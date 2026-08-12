UNICEF Hired an Ex-IOF Soldier, then placed him on leave when he was exposed as a mole. This news did not come from a UNICEF press release, it came from leaked files and investigations pointing to espionage.

Yahav Lichner, an Israeli settler who previously served in the Israeli occupation Forces and later worked at Israel’s mission to the United Nations, was appointed director of UNICEF’s Washington, D.C. office in January 2025. In that role, he held a senior position shaping engagement with the U.S. government, Congress, and partners on children’s issues and humanitarian policy.

In early August 2026, a DropSite News investigation based on leaked emails published by Distributed Denial of Secrets detailed how, while working at the UN Population Fund between 2014 and 2015, Lichner repeatedly operated as a mole and shared confidential UN material with Israeli diplomats. The emails, obtained by the group Handala, show him forwarding internal reports, private meeting summaries, unpublished drafts, and documents marked “strictly confidential.” Recipients included then-Israeli ambassador to the UN Ron Prosor. Lichner often used his personal email.

Yahav Lichner, from his now-deleted LinkedIn.

The correspondence covers a period of intense international scrutiny of Israel’s 2014 war on Gaza. In one instance, Lichner sent a classified internal summary of meetings held in Washington by then-UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al-Hussein. In another, only one day after the start of Israel’s offensive in Gaza, he shared a letter from the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon along with an unpublished draft of Ban’s reply, and noted that he was working with an internal contact to adjust the language, specifically to insert a reference to rocket fire from Gaza.

Yahav Lichner, from his now-deleted LinkedIn.

Lichner’s record tells you everything you need to know. Before the UN, he lobbied Western parliaments and sent emails to a UK committee defending the IOF’s massacres against Palestinians. He used the well-worn Israeli propaganda “precautions to limit civilian harm” while Israel continued to bomb, starve and murder Palestinian children. Now he is placed at the head of an organization meant to protect children.

Since the story surfaced, Lichner has deleted his public LinkedIn profile and scrubbed his other public accounts. UNICEF responded by placing him on administrative leave. A UN spokesman confirmed the organization was aware of “serious allegations” and was taking “appropriate action,” noting that if substantiated, the conduct would conflict with staff obligations under the UN Charter requiring international rather than national responsibilities, independence, and impartiality.

Under UN Staff Regulations, the unauthorized sharing of non-public information with a government is a serious breach. Regulation 1.1 requires staff to accept instructions only from the Secretary-General. Regulation 1.2 forbids disclosure of information known by reason of official position. Both are grounds for disciplinary action up to summary dismissal.

In early 2024, when Israel accused UNRWA staff of involvement in the October 7 events, the UN suspended them within days, while Western donors froze funding almost overnight. Investigations followed the suspensions, not the other way around. No evidence was required or provided.

Here is an ex-IOF soldier exposed as a mole had been caught in leaked emails systematically feeding confidential UN material to Israeli diplomats, yet he is only placed on administrative leave. The same institution that acts with force against Palestinian staff proceeds with caution when the accused is a former Israeli soldier.

This case fits a longer pattern of questions about the ability of international organizations to maintain genuine independence when staff move between military roles and UN posts. As of now, no full accounting of what was shared has been made public by the Unicef or any UN official.

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