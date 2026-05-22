Daftar

Daftar

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Arya Jeipea Karijo's avatar
Arya Jeipea Karijo
3h

So many similarities in our languages. In many of Bantu languages in our part of the world Tata refers to an older Aunt. So many similarities in our food cultures as well with Swahili food. Thank you for sharing an archive that nourishes and gives life. Thank you for preserving memory and keeping Tata's fight alive

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1 reply by Eman Mohammed
Ash's avatar
Ash
4h

Hooray! I still have a few recipes you’ve sent out prior I need to try, I’ve got pinned in my email 😏 a beautiful and worthy addition to your talents habibti

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