Daftar

Daftar

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Full Frontal Loeb's avatar
Full Frontal Loeb
1d

Leaving something unsaid or uncorrected is not a lie. It is a necessary kindness in these times.

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Radwa El Shafei's avatar
Radwa El Shafei
1d

Drawing heartache with words 💔 Hoping for a gentler tomorrow 🙏🏻

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