Daftar

Daftar

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Mashad's avatar
Mashad
1d

This society is built on theft, lies and blood.

Every single time I hear them speak or simply read about them, I feel the need to do have a wash and pray.

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William F's avatar
William F
1d

This TRACKS 1,000% bunch of inbreds who pretty much steal, rape and murder as the day is long. #freepalestine from the DEMONS!!!

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