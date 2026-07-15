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Tupelo's avatar
Tupelo
4h

Now why would IsNotReal include Palestinians in a survey of Israelis?

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Noodoggy's avatar
Noodoggy
3h

So just behind US functional literacy levels? I guess the US has a 100+ year head start 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

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