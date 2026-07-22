In Photos: Gaza, Before the Genocide
Before the genocide escalated against Palestinians in Gaza, the city still carried daily life, under siege and constant bombardment.
All images © Eman Mohammed. Please do not reuse without permission.
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You have a beautiful eye that captures everyday life with all its glory 🤩
هنا كنا وهنا سنكون. بنضل وبنحيا وبنعود عن قريب ان شاء الله
Fabulous imagery. Proof of life, existence and a people.