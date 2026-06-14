Daftar

Daftar

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cristian Parrino's avatar
Cristian Parrino
2h

After reading these documents, no conspiracy theory seems far fetched anymore.

Reply
Share
TurquoiseBDS's avatar
TurquoiseBDS
15h

Thank you for your honest journalism and keeping Humanity

upto date.

For those who have chosen to walk with the beast,

No moor shall they languish in it's shadow,

For the chains and the leash that once tethered them to it,

no longer enslave those who follow,

For those who have chosen to walk with the beast

Have surely now,

become it.

The US, the UK and their Apartheid Ethno-State have committed crimes against the most inosent. They serve the beast and are the true threat to Humanity.

God bless the Resistance.

🇮🇷 🇵🇸 🇱🇧 🇾🇪 🇮🇶

❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eman Mohammed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture