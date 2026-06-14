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When a scandal at home starts smelling ripe and threatens to expose deep US complicity, the government suddenly finds an urgent outside “threat” demanding everyone look over there. Three million pages of Epstein documents hit January 30, 2026, including invoices, flight logs and redactions so dense they can hide a submarine. Two thousand videos. One hundred eighty thousand images. Within weeks, Washington launched an assult strikes on Iran.

The new documents show Epstein’s network brushing up against former officials, intelligence types, and wealthy fixers. Ehud Barak appears in 7,019 documents. Not a guess. Fifteen flight logs. More than sixty face to face meetings with Epstein. Forty-three direct emails. Over a dozen stays at Epstein’s New York apartment while he was still Israel’s “Defense” Minister.

One email from Barak to Epstein on his 61st birthday said “I’m proud to be able calling you my friend.” Epstein wrote back “Look forward to seeing you, lots to talk about.” Of course they had plenty to talk about. In a three-hour audio recording released in that January 30 batch, Barak sits with Epstein planning to bring another million Russians to occupied Palestine. He wants to escalate the ethnic cleansing campaign against Palestinians by “shifting the demographics” as he called it, to offset Palestinian population growth, and be more selective about who gets in. He brags about pitching it directly to Putin. Epstein is right there in the conversation, listening and advising. Mashallah!

This is a convicted child sex trafficker sitting with one of the Zionist entity’s most powerful former leaders openly discussing demographic engineering for the settler-colonial project.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem appears over 4,700 times. The most mentioned person in the entire archive. Then come Bill Gates, Donald Trump and Melania, Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Sergey Brin, Richard Branson, Noam Chomsky, Lawrence Summers, and 1,489 more names now exposed on paper while many more remain redacted. The government tried to hide some of the biggest names, Les Wexner appears around 200 times and they redacted him anyway. It took pressure to pull his name back out. The redaction was messy and clearly selective.

One has to wonder, if they released the US president’s name, then who the hell are they protecting further?

An FBI memo included in the release quotes an informant who believed Epstein was a co-opted Mossad agent trained under Barak’s orbit. Mainstream media shrugged it away like routine corruption.

Ghislaine Maxwell was deposed shortly after the very first time release. She invoked the Fifth Amendment over and over. Her lawyer hinted she might talk if Trump grants her clemency. What is she holding that is worth that kind of deal?

This is where the US role becomes damning. The same government that has armed and shielded the Zionist entity now escalates strikes on Iran the moment these files threaten to expose everything. Survivors’ testimonies sit next to sealed files while US bombs rain down on Iranian civilians and your tax dollars keep the killing going in Gaza. Twenty-one point seven billion in extra aid since October 2023 on top of the regular three point eight billion every year. Without American weapons that genocidal operation would collapse in weeks.

And while Palestinian children are shot in their mothers’ arms, while neighborhoods in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran are turned to rubble, these files show exactly what the Epstein class protects: each other. This is not a scandal. Well .. It is but its much more too. It’s a protection racket wearing a suit and waving a flag. It is the machinery of empire and Zionism working together to shield their own. Roughly one billion dollars per day on military assault in the region. They rely on your money and your silence.

And right on cue, Survivor Maria Farmer’s words hit harder than ever: “The government knew about Jeffrey for decades. The question is why they protected him.”

The answer is playing out in real time. They protect the network by any means necessary, including starting new wars when the old files start getting too loud

She knew. They knew. Now you need to know. The answer is in those 7,019 documents about Barak alone. The answer is in the 1,500 names. The answer is in the audio of demographic engineering and the selective redactions that tried to bury the truth. The government released three million pages but kept around three million more hidden. Some names still redacted and some truths still buried.

I have been reading these documents since the release. At first, the pages felt like drowning. They were columns of dates, invoices for things that cost nothing on paper but everything in blood, and names listed as if they were just clerks and accountants while in fact they were sex offenders, criminals. The lists kept getting more boring and long. So deliberately dull that the weight almost disappears. That’s the calculation. They count on boredom to do what surveillance cannot.

I don’t hope to find a smoking gun. Because that’s the thing, the world already found the smoking gun. It’s the files. It’s the island. It’s the list of children rapists. Guess what? Leaders and government officials are on those lists. So unless you’re the one taking action, I guarantee you, governments involved won’t.

But that’s exactly why I keep reading. The settler colonial project “Israel” and the capitalist empire that props it are not going to fall apart only because of these files. The truth is they’re already cracking and the leaked redactions shows it. Their names are out and they can’t rewrite history.

And boring as it was, I read the pages to translate it to “human language” that helps us organize and prepare for what’s next. Because visibility is what power fears most. It’s what government suppresses and spends billions to silence.

When 1,500 powerful people are documented in connection with a sex trafficker, and your government still shields them while funding genocide abroad, then you are not looking at a democracy or even a decent state. You are looking at the tyrants that thrive on your money and your silence.

I will stay with this story until the empire implodes. I will keep translating it so you would know. Knowledge is power and that is what this moment requires.

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