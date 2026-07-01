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Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
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Bargain with the devil. And, Not knowing the truth is what paying our debts does, our very livelihoods depend on not confronting realities

So, 319 Jewish billionaires control each tap tap tap of our keyboards and each mile driven and each purchase made and each calorie consumed .

If you look at BlackRock, you can see $ 77 trillion controlled by Jew first, Israel Forever Larry Fink.The other Talmudist Larry? Ellison? You get the data control digital gulag picture.

Francesca Albanese and family locked out of bank accounts. Oh, the irony.

Faustian Bargains and Eichmann Deals, the Goyim are self destructing with those 319 wacking the world hard!!!

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/the-body-and-organ-snatchers-are?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=5i319

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