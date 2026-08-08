Belfast, North of Ireland |August 8th 2026

Today I learnt that I suck at math, for the past three years I postponed my birthday celebration. Last year, under the illusion that the so-called “ceasefire” would hold, I shyly asked for cake. I don’t eat cake but my family always baked one for me.

This year I had a chess cake, I celebrated what I thought was my thirty-seventh birthday, all through this year I’ve been anxious about turning forty in two years.

Every time I remember I’m thirty-seven, I feel like I’m running out of time. Nobody I love made it past forty unbroken. No man in my family has lived beyond it. My grandmother was the only woman to die in her seventies with her life intact. The spell hasn’t been broken since. One of my cousins turned forty last year and he is alive. His wife and child are not. The ones whose hearts kept beating lost everything, their homes, their children, their grandchildren. So I kept counting, not knowing I had missed a year. With no celebration, my age became just a number, in this case, the wrong one. I’m now thirty-eight, turning thirty-nine in two months. I’m rolling the dice like never before.

In recent years, “Israel” has become acutely aware of the necessity to conceal Palestinian genocide under a tarp. If you remove the tarp, you’ll see a murdered child lying next to her mother.

Diana Abu Daraz, twenty-three, and her daughter Siwar, 1 year old. Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis. June 2026.

Al-Mawasi was designated a “safe zone” by the Israeli occupation forces. They told Palestinians in Gaza to go there by quadcopter speakers, press conferences, and leaflets dropped from the sky. Diana was holding her baby Siwar, running while fleeing after an airstrike on Al-Mawasi. Shrapnel from the Israeli strike hit them both. Diana’s body was severed in two. Siwar’s skull was split open. They were embracing.

Survivors found Siwar still in her mother’s arms. A one-year-old baby was holding her dead mother, or her dead mother was holding her. The order is irrelevant, the fact is not.

Israel called Al-Mawasi safe. Israel told them to go there. Israel killed them there.

No investigation was opened and no file was created. The occupation does not investigate, It performs investigation. It constructs a legal theatre so that when the world asks, “But do you not hold your own soldiers accountable?” it can point to a file folder and say: Yes. We opened a file.

Here is what those files contain

Palestinians killed by the Israeli occupation forces: 75,200+ violent deaths as of early January 2025. The actual toll, including later deaths, is significantly higher.

Criminal investigations opened into all Gaza-related offenses: 52–60

Indictments filed: 3

Convictions: 1 (A truck driver who beat bound and blindfolded detainees. Sentenced to seven months in prison.)

Deaths in Israeli concentration camps

Palestinian hostages confirmed to be tortured, raped and killed in Israeli concentration camps since October 7, 2023: 98+

Criminal investigations opened : 57

Indictments for Palestinian hostages deaths: 0

Sde Teiman’s deaths under investigation: 40+

Indictments from Sde Teiman: 0

In July 2024, after leaked CCTV footage showed Israeli soldiers raping a Palestinian hostage, five IOF soldiers were charged with aggravated torture and sexual assault.

The Palestinian hostage suffered cracked ribs, a punctured lung, and an internal rectal tear from penetration with a sharp object.

CCTV footage was leaked by the IOF Military Advocate General to counter right-wing denial that it happened.

Outcome: All charges dropped.

Reason cited: “Complexity of evidence.”

Hind Rajab

Gaza. January 29, 2024, 335 bullets fired into a civilian car. A five-year-old girl. Her family. Two paramedics killed in an ambulance dispatched on an IOF-approved route to save her.

The IOF initially claimed no troops were in the area. Satellite imagery proved otherwise.

Outcome: Handed to a “Fact-Finding Assessment Mechanism.” No charges. No findings released. File closed as unresolved.

The first responders massacre, by Golani Brigade

March 2025. Fifteen Palestinian first responders killed.

The occupation brigade commander ordered his troops: “Everyone encountered is an enemy. Open fire, eliminate them.”

A New York Times video investigation proved the IOF’s own account contained fabricated claims.

Outcome: Deputy commander dismissed with no criminal charges.

“Operation Protective Edge” 2014

Palestinians killed: 2,251 (including 551 children, 299 women)

Complaints filed: ~664

Criminal investigations opened: 31

Indictments issued: 1 (for looting)

Convictions: 1 (three soldiers convicted of stealing household items. No jail time.)

Black Friday, Rafah | August 1, 2014

72 Palestinian civilians killed in a single day after an Israeli soldier was captured by the Palestinian resistance.

Investigation opened then investigation closed.

The Occupation’s Military Advocate General found “no criminal misconduct.”

Outcome: No charges and the file was closed.

The Bakr children | July 16, 2014

Killed by Israeli missiles while playing football on a Gaza beach. Visible from the sea and visible from the air.

Ahed Atef Bakr, age 10, Zakariya Ahed Bakr, age 10, Mohamed Ramez Bakr, age 11 and Ismail Mohamed Bakr, age 9

The IOF closed the case. When the families appealed, the Israeli Attorney General rejected the appeal. The Israeli Supreme Court rejected the petition to reopen.

The court ruled the strikes “complied with distinction and proportionality principles.”

Four children were murdered while playing and the IOF court called it “proportional.”

UNRWA school, Rafah | August 3, 2014

15 killed by an Israeli airstrike on an UNRWA school

UNRWA had notified the IOF of the shelter’s coordinates 33 times. The last notification was one hour before the strike.

Outcome: Investigation closed. No charges.

Occupied West Bank | ongoing

2000–2015

Complaints filed: 730+

Percentage resulting in charges: 3%

2017–2021

Complaints filed: 1,260

Indictments: Less than 1%

Settler violence | 2014–2024

1,000+ documented attacks on Palestinian civilians, homes, olive groves, vehicles

Indictments: fewer than 3%

Convictions: negligible

The Israeli Jewish settlers are not investigated while continuously armed by the state.

Occupied Gaza since October 2023

As of August 15, 2024, more than 95 formal complaints were logged by the IOF, only 60 criminal investigations opened and 12 investigations were closed.

Indictments: One

February 2026

The Israeli occupation forces have closed dozens of pre-2025 crime cases in bulk

The investigation was never the point; the investigation is an alibi. These stacked files of cases closed and no convictions, do not deliver justice. It only exists so a European foreign minister can say, “Israel has a robust, independent judicial system,” and look the camera in the eye and mean it.

Far more than 75,000 of our loved ones were killed, and one Israeli getting a parking ticket sentence for beating Palestinian hostages with a baton isn’t justice. The genocidal system was built for this. It was built to produce exactly this result.

A system built on rot will not collapse in a single dramatic moment. It will collapse the way all colonial projects collapse, slowly, from the inside, then all at once, under the weight of its own documented and undocumented crimes.

Palestine will be free. Not because the occupier’s courts allow it, but because the dead don’t forgive and the living don’t forget.

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Sources

Spagat et al., “Violent and non-violent death tolls for the Gaza conflict,” The Lancet Global Health, 2025.

Khatib, McKee, Yusuf, “Counting the dead in Gaza: difficult but essential,” The Lancet, 2024.

UN OHCHR reports on detention deaths and Sde Teiman.

Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, Al Mezan, PCHR-custody death tallies.