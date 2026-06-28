A church in Portland gave back land to an Indigenous-led organization for what will become Barbie’s Village, a space for Indigenous families experiencing housing insecurity. On the surface, that may sound like a simple story of generosity, but it isn’t.

Some media outlets have framed the transfer as land being “given away” or “gifted.” OregonLive, for example, reported that the Presbytery of the Cascades voted “to gift the land and building for $1,” while KGW and KOIN described it as land “gifted” by the church. Other headlines called it a generous transfer or the church simply “giving back” property. That language matters, because it whitewashes the reality of what is actually happening here. This is a small act of land return on stolen land. The difference between those frames is not semantic. It changes who gets centered, who gets credited, and what kind of history the story is allowed to tell about the genocide of Indigenous people by the U.S. colonial state.

If you call this a gift, the church becomes the hero. If you call it land return, the story shifts back to Indigenous sovereignty, organizing, and refusal to disappear even after a genocide that wiped out up to 90 percent of the Indigenous population. That is the more honest frame-and the last time I checked, journalists need to be honest. But for-profit media rarely operates that way. Corporate outlets default to comfortable, feel-good narratives that flatter institutions and reassure readers, because those stories get more clicks and avoid challenging the deeper myths of property and American progress.

Barbie’s Village is named for Barbie Jackson Shields, a Warm Springs woman who imagined a place where Indigenous families could find safety, care, and stability after decades of the religious establishment’s historical persecution of them. The project itself is practical and urgent. It will be tiny homes, early childhood support, community care, and a place for Indigenous families pushed into housing insecurity. But the symbolism is also impossible to miss. This is land being stewarded by Indigenous people for Indigenous survival in a city, and a so-called country, that was built through colonial dispossession.

The U.S. has always depended on a property regime that treated Indigenous land as something to be claimed, partitioned, bought, sold, and inherited by settlers and their institutions. So when a church transfers land back to an Indigenous-led group for $1 after so many years of community pressure and organizing, the story is not one of kindness. It is a correction, however partial, to a history of theft, erasure, and forced removal.

A decolonial reading does not treat this as extraordinary, because it is precisely what should be happening more often. The media frames this transfer as an unprecedented miracle, conveniently ignoring that Indigenous people have been forcing the return of stolen land for generations. The federal government returned Blue Lake to the Taos Pueblo in 1970, and the city of Eureka returned Duluwat Island to the Wiyot Tribe in 2019. This Portland return is simply the latest victory in a long lineage of resistance. But what makes this specific instance different is its actors and its purpose. Historically, land returns have involved the state giving back rural or sacred ancestral territories to federally recognized tribes. This is a private religious institution transferring urban property to an Indigenous-led community organization specifically for housing and social care.

Yet the underlying principle remains exactly the same. Restitution is not radical, not even close. But it is painfully overdue. Because Land Back is not a slogan floating above material life. It is about housing, care, jurisdiction, and the right of Indigenous people to shape the land that shapes them.

American media will continue to frame this as a feel-good story about a “generous” act. But what makes this story powerful is not the moral imagination of a church. It is the persistence of Indigenous organizers who made a path for this return to happen at all. Indigenous people are still here, still building, and still refusing the terms set by the colonial apparatus that has historically benefited from their dispossession.

Leave a comment