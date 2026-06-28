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Jay Bulkley's avatar
Jay Bulkley
2h

Thank you for sharing

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Estevan's avatar
Estevan
5h

Tyrants, tyranny, traitors, and treason don't abolish themselves. It's going to take all of us genuine true-blue red-blooded Americans under one cause, moving in one direction, with one goal. Freedom comes at a price, that means sacrifice. Who are the real patriots of American Liberty in this country?

We're free people, right?

Against all enemies and hazards.

That's the pledge, right?

Where is our integrity and honor?

Start up the militias.

Freedom calls the brave.

Revolution is the solution.

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