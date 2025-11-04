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elena's avatar
elena
Nov 4, 2025

Your pieces always make me think and rethink how the entire system we are immersed in is damn wrong... or rather not simply wrong... but the opposite of what it should be... in any case we continue to boycott... as much as possible ✌🏻🇵🇸

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Marya_art
Nov 7, 2025

Absolutely aligned with the spirit of this text. It powerfully and precisely exposes one of the most urgent truths of our time: injustice is no longer hidden... it unfolds before our eyes, and through silence or indifference, we legitimize it.

The BDS movement (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) is one of the most effective tools of civil resistance against systems that profit from occupation, genocide, and colonialism. This piece rightly shows that resistance isn’t always loud or dramatic; sometimes it’s a simple choice at the store, a barcode scan, a quiet “no” to companies that profit from human suffering.

With honesty and vulnerability, the text reveals how even well-meaning intentions can fall into the trap of the system and that’s not a failure, but a reflection of how complex the struggle truly is. This human, nonjudgmental perspective, paired with a call for awareness and presence, is deeply valuable.

In a world where media turns suffering into investment potential, every conscious choice, every small boycott, every refusal to buy is a step toward justice. This text reminds us that we do have power... not in grand slogans, but in our everyday decisions.

And if we practice that power together, we can change the world✊️🤍🕊

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