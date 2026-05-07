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Majesterial Joy's avatar
Majesterial Joy
1d

Also, the Russian-Israeli mafia is completely overlooked - they have their own army, their own secret service - no country has ever done anything at all to stop them, arrests are rarely made, investigation is unheard of...

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1 reply by Eman Mohammed
Muhammad Rahimtoola's avatar
Muhammad Rahimtoola
1d

The 'shock' doctrine. Profitability and capitulation through disaster.

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