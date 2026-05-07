Eman Mohammed

Wheat doesn’t say where it came from. It pours into the dark hold of a ship and mixes with other grain until you cannot tell one field from another. Golden kernels from stolen land blend together, a worker checks the papers, the numbers look fine, and the ship sails away.

This is exactly how stolen food travels around the world. It does not come in marked boxes with warnings. Instead it moves quietly in large amounts, hidden inside normal trade with clean documents and usual business. Traders call it standard practice while the farmers who lost their harvest can only watch from far away.

This week Ukraine accused ships from the Russian shadow fleet of carrying grain stolen from occupied territory. They said one of these ships reached occupied Palestine waters, known now as “Israel”. The EU reacted with a clear warning to Israel and said that anyone dealing in looted agricultural goods could face real checks. Sanctions may come for the brokers, ship owners, and insurers. How heroic.

I have seen this same story many times. In Palestine and in other occupied lands. They take the land, seize the harvest, keep the paperwork clean, and continue as normal. Markets call it “complicated supply chains” but we call it theft, plain and simple.

Israel denies everything, per usual. They say there’s no evidence and the ship never entered any port. Ukraine insists it handed over all the shipping data. Israel does what it does best: confuse the world with contradictory statements while the truth drowns between diplomatic spin and a stolen harvest at sea. Grain mixes easily and documents can be fixed.

Israel has done this kind of theft before. For years, settlers in the occupied West Bank have taken Palestinian land, water, and olive groves. They harvest the crops and sell them as “Israeli products” in Europe and other markets. Many reports have shown Palestinian dates, olive oil, and vegetables being exported through Israeli companies. The same system, steal the land, take the harvest, clean the papers, and sell it as normal business.

Since 2022 the EU has passed 20 rounds of heavy sanctions on Russia. They targeted energy, banks, trade, military companies, and even the shadow fleet. The latest package in April 2026 added another 120 names. When the EU wants to cut someone’s money and supplies, they act fast and hard.

But Israel never cut ties with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. While the West was putting heavy sanctions on Putin, Israel kept full diplomatic relations. Netanyahu continued regular calls with Putin. Trade between the two countries stayed around two billion dollars and Russia kept selling them fuel and oil.

Their excuse was “security needs in Syria.” They need Russia to stay quiet so they can strike Iran and Lebanon freely while occupying Syrian land. So the Israeli occupation chose what they call “strategic neutrality.” They sent Ukraine some medical supplies and blankets but gave no weapons and placed no sanctions on Russia. How nice.

And here is the part that makes you want to laugh and scream at the same time. For three full years the EU has watched Israel commit genocide in Gaza, with so many, too many stolen lives and futures. Yet they never applied strong sanctions like they did to Russia. A few weak ideas came up in 2025 but they were quickly forgotten.

But if there is even a small chance that stolen Ukrainian wheat is heading to Israel? Suddenly the EU finds its voice and starts sending warnings, statements, and threats of action.

Incredible, isn’t it? They work so hard to protect Ukrainian grain, but when it comes to Palestinian blood it is just another Tuesday. Only diplomatic words, thoughts, and prayers.

This is not about real principles, It is about politics. Some thefts matter more than others. They quickly punish anything that helps Russia, but when it comes to Palestinian lives the rules suddenly change. Neutral trade was never really neutral. It always protects the strong.

In the end the ship unloads, the grain goes into storage to benefit a genocidal regime, bread is made far away, and the original fields stay empty. The rightful owners wait while life moves on to the next shipment.

The question that refuses to disappear is this: Why does the EU suddenly get furious and active over a few tons of stolen Ukrainian wheat, but stays completely silent for almost three years of genocide, stolen souls, and daily killing in Gaza? The same EU shows almost no real anger when African resources are looted in Sudan and Congo, where millions suffer from stolen minerals, gold, and land that fuel wars and European industries. Some thefts clearly matter, others are simply ignored. Funny how that works.

Thanks for reading Daftar! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment

Sources:

EU Sanctions on Russia (20 packages):

European Council: “20th package of EU sanctions against Russia” – 23 April 2026

European Commission sanctions overview (updated 2026)

Stolen Ukrainian Grain & EU Warning to Israel (April 2026 incident):

Reuters: “Ukraine accuses Russian shadow fleet of stealing grain, vessel heads to Israel” (April 2026)

Euronews / The Guardian: Reports on EU Commission warning to Israeli officials regarding looted Ukrainian grain

Haaretz: Coverage of Israeli denial and EU approach

Israel-Russia Relations:

Trading Economics / OEC: Israel-Russia bilateral trade data (continued ~$2 billion range)

Reuters & Times of Israel: Reports on Netanyahu-Putin phone calls and maintained diplomatic ties (2022–2026)

Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs statements on “strategic neutrality” and Syria coordination with Russia

EU Position on Gaza/Israel Sanctions: