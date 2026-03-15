Daftar

Daftar

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Ron Stockton's avatar
Ron Stockton
3h

Thank you for this story of one family, but really the story of thousands of families in Palestine, and now Iran. There are no words I can think of that don’t seem trite, so I’ll just say, I am so sorry and wish you all much love.

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