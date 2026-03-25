Daftar

Daftar

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tarak A. Kauff's avatar
tarak A. Kauff
just now

Wow. Very profound and powerful. Will share this if okay with you.

Tarak Veterans For Peace

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Adriana IGV's avatar
Adriana IGV
5m

For those of us committed to bearing witness for Palestine, it is impossible to ignore the tenderness of the Palestinian men. There’s an absolute dissonance between the ruthless “terrorist” they still intend to portray, and the scenes of every loving father, protective brother, or voluntary taking care of children in the camps.

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