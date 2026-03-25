Eman Mohammed

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25 March 2026. 1:45 AM Dublin. 3:45 AM Gaza. Rain in both places.

The cigarette burned down to the filter. He held it until the smoke touched his thumb. He did not flinch. Pain was just another thing to carry. Like the groceries. Like the grief. Like the name he could not say out loud.

This is the first thing they teach you. How to hold the heat without dropping it.

I grew up without a father. I grew up in a house where the walls listened. But there were men who walked through our door. They shook the dust from their shoes. They sat on the plastic chairs. They were not my blood. They were my shelter.

They took me to swim on Fridays and cut fruit into small squares. They passed Eidiya in envelopes that smelled of sweat and orange blossom. They were Palestinian men and Arab men and the men the empire tries to erase before they can teach us how to be soft.

And some of them loved in ways we didn't name. Some of them loved in the dark. Some of them loved in the shadows of the occupation. Double occupied. Once by the soldier at the checkpoint. Once by the silence at the dinner table. Their bodies were borders. Their desires were contraband. They carried the weight of the siege and the weight of the closet. Both are cages and both are designed to break the spine.

The world wants to see them as monsters. The camera zooms in on the stone in the hand and ignores the scars on the back. The news anchor speaks of “conflict” while the bulldozer eats the home. The policy maker speaks of security while the checkpoint steals the time. They paint our men as inherent threats. As violence waiting to happen. They do not see the violence done to them.

Look closer… see the man who cannot work because the permit was denied. See the father who stands at the crossing while his child sickens in the hospital behind the wall. See the brother who comes home from prison with eyes that do not focus on anything inside the room. See the uncle who drinks tea until his hands stop shaking. See the boy who loves another and knows the ground might swallow him for it.

This is not nature, its is design. Colonization is not just land theft. It is soul theft. It is the systematic breaking of the man so he cannot protect his home. So he cannot hold the child. So he cannot love who he wants. It happens in Gaza. It happens in the streets of Baltimore. It happens on the reservations where the water is poisoned and the men are disappeared into cages.

The system knows. If you break the men, the community must fight harder to survive. It is a calculation. It is a strategy. It is genocide by a thousand cuts. Some cuts are visible. Some are inside the chest.

They are shaped by occupation. They are shaped into oppressors by it sometimes. They are fallible. They are sweet. They are fiercely protective in a place that demands violence for survival. They will risk everything for a crust of bread. They will throw their bodies between hunger and their children. They will stand in front of the tank so the school bus can pass.

And yes, sometimes the grief has no place to go. Sometimes it turns inward. Sometimes it turns outward. They hurt themselves. And they hurt us. This is not an excuse, it’s is the diagnosis. A genocidal system does not produce healthy families. It produces broken people who try to love with broken hands.

But Listen, listen to the rhythm of their resistance. It is in the laugh that escapes during the bombardment. It is in the coffee poured for the neighbor who lost everything. It is in the way they teach us to walk without fear even when the sky is falling. They are not machines to be harvested. They are not statistics for a report. They are not collateral damage.

I think of the men who raised me and the men raising children under siege right now. I think of the Black and Brown mothers praying for sons who might not come home, the Indigenous fathers fighting for water they are told they cannot drink, the unspoken men loving in the ruins. We are connected by the boot on the neck. We are connected by the hand that lifts it.

Their love is a force that saves and wounds in the same breath. It is heavy. It is real. It is the only thing that keeps the world from swallowing us whole.

The water was cold that Friday at the sea. He held my hand until I stopped shivering. Nobody took a picture. We just existed. For a moment, we were free. He let go when I was ready. He walked back toward the shore. Nobody celebrated his leaving. Everyone knew he would return.

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