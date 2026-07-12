Daftar

Daftar

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
1d

Vialent . . . Blessings to you all. Harrowing, and universally, those of us who have been terminated for our pro-Palestine writing and statements and beliefs believe in Palestine and Palestinians.

“A widely held attitude among Israeli officials is that Israel can get away with the most outrageous things. ..." How Trump and Three Other U.S. Presidents Protected Israel’s Worst-Kept Secret: Its Nuclear Arsenal

https://paulhaeder.com/2026/07/11/a-widely-held-attitude-among-israeli-officials-that-israel-can-get-away-with-the-most-outrageous-things/

Reply
Share
M Laubscher's avatar
M Laubscher
15h

I cringe and stagger and feel deeply disturbed by your writing. It became "too much" for everyone who felt outrage, even me. Yet there it is: it continues. The butchers live on, the machinery to destroy goes forward and Israel grows more tentackles sucking the US in. Take this offering of my thoughts and heart to keep writing and keep standing.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eman Mohammed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture