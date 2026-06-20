Dear readers,

Based on feedback from the community, I’ve decided to remove the paywall from my posts and investigations that expose funding connected to oppression. My hope is that these stories can reach more people and support informed choices and meaningful action.

That said, I sincerely invite my free subscribers to read my other posts during the free access days (usually Sunday–Tuesday), as they’re archived afterward. I pour a great deal of care, time, and resources into interviewing, photographing, and researching these stories to help inform public awareness.

At the same time, I want to be transparent about sustainability. As a freelancer, my income is often unpredictable, and building a more stable foundation for this work on Daftar would allow me to dedicate even more time to the stories+investigations that matter most.

I’m grateful for every reader who engages with this work, whether by reading, sharing, or leaving comments. Your presence and attention truly make this possible.

Thank you for your understanding and support. It truly means a lot.

I’d love to hear from you:

Which story from the past couple of months resonated with you most, and why?

With love and stubborn hope,

Free Palestine

Eman

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