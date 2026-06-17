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Leia's Blaster's avatar
Leia's Blaster
13h

Thanks for sharing this. Can I ask that you treat the so called usa, like the settler colony that it is. It is not a country (please don’t call it that), it is a settler colony on stolen land. Thanks.

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Paul Haeder
10h

Thanks for writing this . . . . Ahh, you left out the Gestapo head, Stephen GLosser-Miller. This is a Jewish project, right out of the IDF/IOF playbook:

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/the-sub-humans-in-the-goy-ionist?utm_source=publication-search

Until you seize on that fact, attempting to understand AmeriKKKa is fruitless . . .

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/oh-my-oh-my-the-very-existence-of

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