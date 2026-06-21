Daftar

Daftar

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Bruce Maltby's avatar
Bruce Maltby
6h

Thank you Eman for deftly setting the scene - so so terrible.

The US needs to wake up to its colossal misdeeds even if it is only out of ragged self interest to begin with, then perhaps with a widespread moral awakening and a desire to face up to their own Genocidal Settler past.

A cathartic outcome that just as surely we need here in the UK…

beginning with the removal of the wretched Monarchy, once and for all.

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Abby Dero's avatar
Abby Dero
3h

Compelling first person description of what life is like as a Palestinian. Thank you Eman

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