Daftar

Daftar

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Siniša Spajić's avatar
Siniša Spajić
8h

Even in the most conservative take..

it is pretty clear that the IDF murdered more Jews on 10/7 than Hamas..

Israel is a depraved land.

It has no future as an apartheid, ethnosupremacist state..

That is pretty much clear to all but the most hardcore of the zionists..

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Morgana's avatar
Morgana
9h

But can someone do something to save Palestine while we wait for israel to fall?

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