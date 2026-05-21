My mother’s love language is making lists, grocery lists, wishlists for when the siege lifts and we can finally travel, “things you’re doing right now” lists to boost me when I’m down, and the dreaded “things you’re doing wrong” lists (she memorized this one). She would interrupt my TV binges with plates of cut fruit and honesty served on paper. As a teenager, she drove me to Gaza’s sea every single day in her little minion-looking car, convinced the sunset and salt air would heal my autoimmune disease and mend my broken heart. She often sugarcoated her words… until she put them in a list. That’s when the truth came out.

Well, Mama, the tradition continues. I don’t wonder if Palestine will be free anymore, I know it will. It’s always been a matter of when. So here’s my list, my love language to you all. Because hope can feel lethal sometimes, but facts? Facts make you grin with your head held high.

You don’t need to hold on to hope alone. This is a collective liberation movement now, and my dear, you have plenty of reasons to smile today. Here’s what happened in the past month and recent weeks:

Washington State Goes Full Trailblazer

The first US state to divest its own funds from companies tied to Israel selling off $62 million in Caterpillar bonds. Basically, Washington looked at the risk and said, “We’re good, thanks.” Mama would call this “smart money moves.”

Minnesota & Michigan Ditching Israel Bonds

Both states took major steps away from Israel Bonds, with Minnesota divesting nearly all its holdings. Cha-ching for conscience!

Local Wins Stacking Up

Pasadena, Olympia, Richmond CA, and others are passing resolutions for ethical investment policies and calling for arms embargoes. Small towns and cities saying “not with our money.” And grassroots doing the big work.

NYC Public Hospitals Drop Palantir

Facing public pressure, New York’s massive public hospital system announced it won’t renew its contract with Palantir. Healthcare choosing not to partner with genocidal tech tied to Israel.

The Phoenix Library is now open. Photo courtesy of Phoenix Library/Instagram

Gaza’s Phoenix Library Rises

The first library built during the genocide officially opened, starting with just 70 rescued books and now boasting 10,000+ volumes. Knowledge rising from the ashes like a boss.

Gaza Sunbirds Soar into Top 10

Palestine’s para-cycling team broke into the top 10 at the World Cup. Amputee athletes from Gaza showing the world what resilience on two wheels looks like. Pedal power > everything.

Italian Giant Eni Bails Out

Major Italian energy company Eni withdrew from an offshore gas exploration project in the disputed Zone G (where 62% of the waters are in Palestinian maritime boundaries). Even big oil said “nah, we’re good.” Strategic retreat achieved.

Eurovision Boycott Vibes

Slovenia refused to broadcast, while Italy, Spain, and Ireland withdrew as protest against Israel’s participation. The stage lost its sparkle for many.

Public Opinion Shifting Fast

Negative views of Israel among American adults now at 60%. The needle is moving, one conversation (and list) at a time.

Belgium Blocks Arms Shipment

Straight-up stopped an arms delivery to Israel. Concrete action over empty words.

IOF Facing Soldier Shortages & Instability

Reports of serious personnel shortages, burnout, and warnings of the army stretching too thin across multiple fronts. Even the strongest machines need fuel and rest.

The US quietly removed UN expert Francesca Albanese from its sanctions list. After a federal judge blocked the measures over free speech violations, they backed down. A huge victory for speaking truth and resisting intimidation.

This isn’t just a solidarity wave anymore, it’s a collective liberation movement, and you’re part of it. Keep your head high, keep sharing the facts, and maybe make your own list. Mama would be proud.

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Sources:

Divestment and Policy Wins

Washington State, $62 million Caterpillar bonds + complete divestment from relevant holdings : Seattle Times (March 25, 2026) and AFSC Divestment tracker.

Minnesota & Michigan : Waging Nonviolence (Feb 2026), Jewish Voice for Peace, and AFSC reports. Minnesota sold/divested most holdings, Michigan ended reinvestment of ~$10M.

Local wins (Pasadena, Olympia, Richmond CA, arms embargo resolutions) : Covered in AFSC divestment pages (Olympia policy update in March 2026).

NYC Public Hospitals divest from Palantir: AFSC (March 24, 2026), The Guardian, and The Intercept. Contract not renewed after public pressure.

Cultural & Resilience Stories

Phoenix Library in Gaza (70 to 10,000+ books) : Multiple local reports including Haaretz (April 29, 2026), Instagram/posts by founders, and Al Jazeera coverage of its April 2026 opening.

Gaza Sunbirds, Top 10 at Para Cycling World Cup: Gaza Sunbirds official channels and reports from March 2026 events in Thailand.

International & Corporate Moves