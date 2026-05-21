Daftar

Daftar

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Naveeda Valentina نویدہ's avatar
Naveeda Valentina نویدہ
1h

Thank you for this, Eman. 🇵🇸♥️

Reply
Share
Denny Groth's avatar
Denny Groth
2h

That is a great list. The bravery and spirit of the Palestinian people is awe-inspiring.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eman Mohammed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture